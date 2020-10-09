Public Cloud Market Outlook and Deep Study of Top Key Players : Salesforce.com, IBM, Microsoft, VMWare, Oracle, Google

The Public Cloud Market 2027 by The Insight Partners introduces you to the minute details of the Public Cloud Market industry shedding light on the ongoing market trends. The report is aimed at providing a comprehensive view of the global Public Cloud Market with detailed segmentation by product/application and geography. The global Public Cloud Market is likely to witness robust growth during the forecast period.

The global public cloud market has been segmented by types into hardware, software and services. Further the public cloud market has been fragmented on the basis of delivery model into SaaS, PaaS and IaaS. In addition, this market has been further segmented based on end-users, namely: SME’s and large enterprises. Public cloud market segmentation is also done on the basis of industry verticals that includes BFSI, Telecommunications, Hospitality & Retail, Government, Manufacturing and Healthcare.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Public Cloud Market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2020 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Public Cloud Market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Reduced operational costs and the plethora of solutions that are business specific offered from a single source are the primary drivers for the public cloud services market. Need for a scalable, flexible, easy and efficient IT infrastructure is also driving this market considerably. Human errors are minimized as the operations are totally machine operated and eventually attracts the organizations to adopt the public cloud services. The above drivers are the reasons behind the exponential adoption of this market.

Some of The Leading Players of Public Cloud Market:

Salesforce.com

IBM Corporation

Microsoft

VMWare

Oracle

Cisco Systems

Google

Eucalyptus

Over the past decade, the software industry has witnessed massive changes. The deployment of cloud models by organizations being the foremost of them due to the stated advantages it offers. Highly scalable nature of businesses prompt them to opt for cloud based services as the data at storage centers can be scaled up and down as per the user requirements. Additionally, the pricing structure followed by the public cloud vendor’s model is generally pay-as-per-use. The organizations especially SME’s do not have to pay huge amounts in one go and thus makes it highly desirable for them to deploy public cloud model for their business operations. Core competency of businesses is maintained and hence allows them to stay competitive in this highly dynamic market.

Chapter Details of Public Cloud Market:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Public Cloud Market Landscape

Part 04: Public Cloud Market Sizing

Part 05: Public Cloud Market Segmentation by Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

Answers that the report acknowledges:

o Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

o Key factors driving the Public Cloud Market

o Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Public Cloud Market

o Challenges to market growth.

o Key vendors of Public Cloud Market

o Detailed SWOT analysis.

o Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Public Cloud Market

o Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

o Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

o PEST analysis of the market in the five major region

