The India Smart Classroom Market to reach the valuation of USD 16,111 Million by 2026

India Smart Classroom Market has grown due to its increasing acceptance of smart classroom in urban schools. It is estimated to register modest CAGR of 4.05% during the forthcoming period 2020-2026 and reach USD 16,111. million by 2026. Smart classrooms are the amalgamation of technology used at the teachers’ desk and in front of the classroom, technology in the student’s hands and a physical environment that enables the efficient use of technology..

The smart classrooms provide significant academic benefits with the use of technology, and the teachers deliver the entire curriculum content through technology-enabled classes. They engage students to a greater extent and also enable immediate feedback on the experience. Growing momentum for digital learning and rising demand for mobile learning applications reassure the bright prospects of the industry.

In response to the challenge of locking down colleges and schools due to Covid-19, various initiatives have been put forward by the central government, state governments, and private players to help and encourage the students. The government has taken several steps since the onset of lockdown to ensure that the minimal effect of the crisis on education. COVID-19 will continue to affect for a long time. ‘Education from Home’ will be the new trend as higher numbers of students would attend school from home. At present, different stakeholders in India are sufficiently trained and equipped to teach the lakhs of students at home.

The nation has one of the Planet’s biggest 4G networks in the world. 4G Connectivity is available in nearly every part of the country except some interiors. The data is remarkably accessible, enabling easy broadcasting classes over such robust networks. The virtual classrooms are delivering better learning experience than the physical classrooms. They have incredibly disruptive power to deliver an infinite number of courses to the doorsteps of the students without compromising quality. A student living in the interior parts of the country can learn an AI or Big Data course at his home with minimal charges.

A smart classroom increases transparency between the faculty and students. The use of digital teaching devices creates an immersive environment of learning. The recorded classes offer flexibility in case of doubts or absence in class. The content can be enriched with photographs, maps, pictures and animated videos and students learn effectively, developing a close relationship with the faculty. Students can become more interactive by openly sharing their thoughts and doubts through writings and drawings. These elements propel India smart classroom market growth.

When it comes to learning through technology, it has its positive points and negative points. So far, the advantages have been counted, but the constant use of electronic devices can hinder students’ problem-solving abilities and may miss the social attachment. The power disruption or device malfunction may leave users completely confused and powerless. The technology also widens gap by separating the entire generation of a tech-savvy intelligent community from its previous generation.

India Smart Classroom market is highly competitive & continually evolving along with the rising demands and expectations of the users. The companies contribute to this market through delivering hardware, software, end-use specific applications, content and others. The leading players are Samsung, Hitachi, Ltd, Panasonic, Ebix Smartclass, Next Education India, Educomp Group, Smart Technologies, Cybernetyx Technik, Extramarks, Globus Infocom, NIIT Technologies, NetDragon Education and Others.

