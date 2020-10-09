Global Smart Bed Market Growing to at a CAGR of 13.7% during the period 2020-2026

According to BlueWeaves Consulting, the Global Smart Bed Market is expected to reach USD 4.74 billion in 2026 from USD 1.93 billion in 2019 at CAGR of 13.7% during the period 2020-2026. The requests for smart beds in healthcare and the growing need for convenience, comfort and sound sleep in households drive the Global Smart Bed Market growth. Even the luxury hotels add smart bed as a new feature in their amenities to attract more occupants. Besides, at present, the different governments encourage investment in smart beds as part of a healthcare facility. The market holds tremendous potential because of the current prevalence of pandemic and other diseases as well as rising tech-savvy young population and increasing disposable income.

Request to get the report sample pages at :- https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/global-smart-bed-market-bwc20123/report-sample

Smart beds are manufactured with precise technical features to help monitor the vital statistics of patients and allow smooth movement of the patient. The medical beds come with sensors which detect the variations in heart rates, BP, etc. and help monitor patient’s condition. Some smart beds are built with Wi-Fi, microphones, smart alarm and anti-snore functionality for the young population.

Global Smart Bed Market is segmented by Type into Manual, Semi-Automatic and Fully-Automatic, by Components into Sensors, Automation, Controllers and Software, by End-Users into Residential, Hospitals and Premium Hotels.

Semi-Automatic Smart Beds hold the significant market share due to their ample availability and usage in healthcare and is expected to maintain its position in the forthcoming period while smart beds with sensors are anticipated to witness highest CAGR during the upcoming time. By End-Use, the healthcare sector will continue to rule the market while the residential sector will also register a reasonable growth rate during the projection period.

More and more healthcare facilities worldwide are adopting smart beds for intensive patient care as part of their state-of-the-art infrastructure. Besides, the automated features of smart beds attract many individuals towards the same for increased ease and convenience, augmenting their demand. Also, the population of tech-savvy, financially well-off youth, has increased triggering the demand for smart beds having features such as Wi-Fi, microphones, etc.

The market growth is hindered by the lack of expertise in the smart bed manufacturing as its optimum production does not take place according to the needs of customers. However, it offers tremendous growth potential.

Quick adoption and implementation of technology make North America dominant player in the Global Smart Bed Market. It will continue to dominate the market in the projection period. Asia-Pacific is the second primary market due to rising adoption of IoT, increased healthcare outlay from government and rising disposable income. Besides, the innovations by market players in China, Korea and Japan are enhancing the market growth in this region. Europe is also expected to register accelerated growth during the upcoming period.

Request to get the report pages at :- https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/global-smart-bed-market-bwc20123/

“The leading players” in the Global Smart Bed Market are Stryker Corporation (US), Hill-Rom Holdings Inc (US), Getinge AB (Sweden), Paramount Bed Holdings (Japan), The BodiTrak, Invacare Corporation, Responsive Surface Technology, BAM Labs, Sleep number, ArjoHuntleigh AB and others.

About Us

BlueWeave Consulting is a one-stop solution for market intelligence regarding various products and services online & offline. We offer worldwide market research reports by analyzing both qualitative and quantitative data to boost up the performance of your business solution. BWC has built its reputation from the scratches by delivering quality performance and nourishing the long-lasting relationships with its clients. We are one of the promising digital market intelligence generation company delivering unique solutions for blooming your business and making the morning, more rising & shining.

Contact Us:

[email protected]

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com

Global Contact: +1 866 658 6826, +1 425 320 4776