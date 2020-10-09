Global Ceramic Tiles Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020 – 2026

According to BlueWeaves Consulting, the Global Ceramic Tiles Market is expected to reach USD 7.29 billion in 2026 from USD 3.91 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 9.3% during the projected period 2020-2026. The construction activities drive the Global Ceramic Tiles Market, as ceramic tiles are widely used in building houses and commercial complexes, shopping malls, hospitals, institutions, etc. Government initiatives and outlay for infrastructure development, residential and commercial projects undertaken by private players and urbanization provide impetus to construction activities and in turn, lead to the higher demand for ceramic tiles. In developing economies, the housing sector has witnessed a surge in demand due to the flourishing population, rising per capita income and government’s measures. Technological advancements are expected to penetrate the market.

Request to get the report sample pages at :- https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/global-ceramics-tiles-market-bwc20122/report-sample

Ceramics Tiles are available in various colors, sizes and textures to enhance the finish, quality and look of the construction. Different non-metallic materials such as clay, Feldspar, Kaolin, Bentonite, and Silica Sand and other natural constituents are used in manufacturing tiles, and they pass through extreme hot temperatures to provide durability to tiles. Their application finds excellent traction for walls and floors in construction.

Recently, inkjet printing technology has enabled various innovations in designs. The key players are adding graphic studios in their facilities to develop new graphics and produce more appealing ceramic tiles. They also integrate for end-line processing to give a smooth finish to tiles through cutting grinding and lapping the finished products. However, they face significant challenges such as fluctuations in raw material supply and prices, production process emitting carbon dioxide and increasing number of substitutes viz., glass tile, rubber tiles, etc.

The Global Ceramic Tiles Market is segmented into various categories depending on the product (i.e., Glazed Ceramic and Porcelain Tiles), raw material used (i.e., Feldspar, Kaolin, Bentonite, and Silica Sand), application (i.e., Wall and Floor), end-user (i.e., Residential and Commercial) and region (i.e. North America, Europe, Latin America, APAC and Rest of the World). Based on product, Porcelain tiles segment dominates the ceramic tiles market and is expected to witness significant CAGR during the forthcoming period.

Governments in various nations allocate increasing outlay for infrastructure development. It, in turn, results in more demand for ceramic tiles. Besides, private property developers invest a lot in residential and commercial projects boosting request for ceramic tiles. Moreover, the ceramic tiles provide an excellent finish to the interiors of a building and do not need maintenance. They are durable, water-resistant, scratch-resistant and anti-stain materials.

Asia Pacific region consists of various developing economies like India, China and others which are characterized by rapid urbanization, more investment in infrastructure projects by state and private enterprises, and rising population and per capita income. These economies are home to several big and small construction projects giving a boost to ceramic tiles market of the region. However, the upward trend in demand for ceramic tiles has also been noticed in North America and other parts of the US. Italian companies are likely to widen their base in the US due to easy availability of raw material and untapped market.

Enquire before Purchase :-https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/global-ceramics-tiles-market-bwc20122/enquire-before-purchase

“The leading players” in the Global Ceramics Tiles Market are RAK Ceramics (UAE), Mohawk Industries (US), Ceramica Saloni (US), China Ceramics (China), Porcelanosa Grupo (Spain), Roka Tiles (US), Florida Tile Inc (US), Siam Cement Group (Thailand), Lamosa Grupo (Latin America), Ras Al Khaimah Ceramics (UAE), CrossVille Inc (US), Gruppo Ceramiche Ricchetti S.P.A. (Italy) and others.

About Us

BlueWeave Consulting is a one-stop solution for market intelligence regarding various products and services online & offline. We offer worldwide market research reports by analyzing both qualitative and quantitative data to boost up the performance of your business solution. BWC has built its reputation from the scratches by delivering quality performance and nourishing the long-lasting relationships with its clients. We are one of the promising digital market intelligence generation company delivering unique solutions for blooming your business and making the morning, more rising & shining.

Contact Us:

[email protected]

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com

Global Contact: +1 866 658 6826, +1 425 320 4776