Wealth Management Platform Market Developments and Opportunity Assessment 2020 – COMARCH, DORSUM, FINANTIX SPA, FISERV, INVESTEDGE, OBJECTWAY S.P.A., PROFILE SOFTWARE, SEI, SS&C TECHNOLOGIES, TEMENOS HEADQUARTERS

A wealth management platform is a software solution specially designed to support people to track their investment portfolios and conduct research for new investments. This platform offers a solution for all the requirements of an advisory network. It is one of the front-to-mid software that incorporates every functionality in one system, along with a high level of user experience. The wealth management platform offers analyzing, controlling, monitoring, and supports a well-organized advisory network with strong customer engagement while remaining regulatory compliant.

The major factors driving the growth of the wealth management platform market are the emerging digitalization, increase in higher net worth individuals, and rise in acceptance of process automation by the enterprises. Further, growing investments towards innovations in the Fintech industry and integration of AI and Blockchain features in the platform is anticipated to boost the wealth management platform market in the coming years.

The reports cover key developments in the Wealth Management Platform market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Wealth Management Platform market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Wealth Management Platform market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Comarch SA

Dorsum Ltd.

Finantix SpA

Fiserv, Inc.

InvestEdge, Inc.

Objectway S.p.A.

Profile Software

SEI

SS&C Technologies, Inc.

Temenos Headquarters SA

The “Global Wealth Management Platform Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Wealth Management Platform market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. The global Wealth Management Platform market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Wealth Management Platform market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global wealth management platform market is segmented on the basis of advisory model, business function, deployment type, and end-user. Based on advisory model, the market is segmented as Human advisory, Robo advisory, and Hybrid. Based on business function, the wealth management platform market is divided into performance management, risk and compliance management, portfolio, accounting, and trading management, financial advice management, reporting, and others. On basis of deployment type, the market is bifurcated into cloud-based and on-premise. Further, based on end-user the market is segmented as investment management firms, trading and exchange firms, banks, brokerage firms, and others.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Wealth Management Platform market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Wealth Management Platform Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Wealth Management Platform market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Wealth Management Platform market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Wealth Management Platform Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Wealth Management Platform Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Wealth Management Platform Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Wealth Management Platform Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

