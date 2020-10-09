Data Center Infrastructure Management Market Ongoing Trends and Recent Developments by 2027 – CA Technologies, CommScope, Device42, IBM, Modius, Nlyte, Panduit, Raritan, Schneider Electric, Sunbird Software

Data center infrastructure management (DCIM) is a set of solutions allowing efficient management and monitoring of a data center in terms of the optimization of data center space, cooling, and power consumption. The increase in energy consumption due to the continuous operation of a data center is predicted to increase the demand for data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solutions. The data center infrastructure management market is anticipated to see increasing demand around the world, owing to its increased emphasis on energy-efficient data centers.

The increase in data center IP traffic is one of the major factors driving the growth of the data center infrastructure management market. However, Lack of tools and processes that assist in synchronizing virtual automation is one of the major factors which may restrain the growth of the data center infrastructure management market. The increase in adoption of the hyper-scale data centers is anticipated to boost the data center infrastructure management market.

The reports cover key developments in the Data Center Infrastructure Management market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Data Center Infrastructure Management market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Data Center Infrastructure Management market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

CA Technologies (Broadcom Inc.)

CommScope

Device42, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Modius Inc.

Nlyte

Panduit

Raritan Inc.

Schneider Electric

Sunbird Software, Inc.

The “Global Data Center Infrastructure Management Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Data Center Infrastructure Management market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. The global Data Center Infrastructure Management market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Data Center Infrastructure Management market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global data center infrastructure management market is segmented on the basis of component, application, deployment model, industry vertical. On the basis of component, the market is segmented as software, service, hardware. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as cooling management, power management, security management, others. On the basis of deployment model, the market is segmented as on-premises, cloud. On the basis of industry vertical, the market is segmented as colocation, telecom and IT, healthcare, retail and distribution, banking and finance, others.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Data Center Infrastructure Management market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Data Center Infrastructure Management Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Data Center Infrastructure Management market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Data Center Infrastructure Management market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Data Center Infrastructure Management Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Data Center Infrastructure Management Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Data Center Infrastructure Management Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Data Center Infrastructure Management Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

