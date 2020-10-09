Data Center Asset Management Market Global Trends with Industry Growth to 2027 – Emerson, FIELDVIEW DATA CENTER, Hewlett Packard, Hitachi Vantara, Huawei, IBM, Nlyte Software, Raritan, Sunbird Software, Schneider Electric

Data Center Asset Management process to maintain an accurate inventory of data center assets and real-time views across your whole data center, counting equipment in racks like storage, servers, networking equipment, patch panels, rack PDUs, and applications. There has been a dramatic growth in the data storage demands across industry verticals in the past few years. The increasing demands for data storage have increased cost pressures on the enterprise choosing for data storage solutions. Optimization of data solutions to exploit profits was the necessity of the hour and is the main driving factor behind the adoption of data center asset management solutions.

The high growth in the amount of data consumed by various individuals, industries, and organizations is one of the significant factors driving the growth of the data center asset management market. The upsurge in data and storage requirement increases the allied data center assets management and costs. In order to diminish the cost associated with the operations of data centers and to exploit profits, various organizations evolving more scalable and efficient data center management solutions, which is anticipated to boost the growth of the data center asset management market.

The reports cover key developments in the Data Center Asset Management market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Data Center Asset Management market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Data Center Asset Management market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Emerson Network Power

FIELDVIEW DATA CENTER

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Hitachi Vantara Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Nlyte Software

Raritan Inc.

Sunbird Software, Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

The “Global Data Center Asset Management Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Data Center Asset Management market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. The global Data Center Asset Management market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Data Center Asset Management market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global data center asset management market is segmented on the basis of component type, deployment type, services, data center type. On the basis of component type, the market is segmented as hardware, software, services. On the basis of deployment type, the market is segmented as on premise, cloud. On the basis of services, the market is segmented as design and consulting, installation and support, professional. On the basis of data center type, the market is segmented as large and midsize data center, enterprise data center

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Data Center Asset Management market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Data Center Asset Management Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Data Center Asset Management market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Data Center Asset Management market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Data Center Asset Management Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Data Center Asset Management Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Data Center Asset Management Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Data Center Asset Management Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

