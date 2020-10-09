Global and China Oil Field Equipment Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and China Oil Field Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and China Oil Field Equipment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Crude oil prices have eased in the past few months and are enough to support the demand for oilfield equipment in the industry. However, the impact of rise in prices have not been universal, with latest development suggesting a surge in the US onshore output (mainly from the shale reserve) and comparatively less activity elsewhere, especially in offshore. The decline in crude oil prices has forced the oil & gas companies to invest in technology to reduce the breakeven prices and change their strategy, which has helped several marginal projects to become viable. As the crude oil prices are increasing and has already crossed USD 70 per barrel mark in May 2018, the upstream investment is expected to grow significantly and bring several projects online, thereby, driving the market.

Growth in oil and gas investment is expected to be especially strong in developing regions, where improving infrastructure will contribute to more drilling activity. The discovery of new reserves and the depletion of existing ones have led to new extraction techniques and increased complexity of drilling, raising the costs of production.

This report focuses on global and China Oil Field Equipment QYR Global and China market.

The global Oil Field Equipment market size is projected to reach US$ 123.8 million by 2026, from US$ 101.5 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.4% during 2021-2026.

Oil Field Equipment market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Oil Field Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Oil Field Equipment market is segmented into

Drilling Equipment

Field Production Machinery

Pumps & Valves

Segment by Application, the Oil Field Equipment market is segmented into

Onshore

Offshore

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Oil Field Equipment market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Oil Field Equipment market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Oil Field Equipment Market Share Analysis

Oil Field Equipment market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Oil Field Equipment business, the date to enter into the Oil Field Equipment market, Oil Field Equipment product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

ABB

GE Oil And Gas

Weatherford International

Schlumberger

Superior Energy Services

Pioneer Energy Services

C&J Energy Services

Halliburton

National Oilwell Varco

Basic Energy Services

Expro International

Wireline Engineering

Oilserv

SBS

