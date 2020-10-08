AI Governance Market Advanced Technologies, Growth, Sales-Revenue, Demands and Forecast till 2027

AI governance is the idea of legal framework for confirming machine learning (ML) technologies are well researched and developed with the goal of helping humanity navigate the adoption of AI systems fairly. Increasing government initiatives to leverage the AI technology and growing regulatory compliances around the technology are key aspects that will drive the market. Establishing comprehensive ethical principles for AI are some factors that will hinder the AI Governance Market.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

2021. AI,AWS,Facebook,Fico,Google,IBM,Microsoft,Pymetrics,Salesforce.Com,SAP

What is the Dynamics of AI Governance Market?

The increasing demand for transparency in AI decisions are some major factors that are expected to drive the growth of this market. Also, reduction in gender bias and discrimination through the use of AI are some opportunities that increase the demand of AI governance market. Also, there has been a rising demand for more transparency in decisions pertaining to AI technology. These factors are foreseen to fuel growth of global AI governance market. However, better understanding of AI skills and data are required for leveraging its benefits in the years to come.

What is the SCOPE of AI Governance Market?The “Global AI Governance market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of AI Governance with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of AI Governance with detailed market segmentation by component, and verticals. The global AI Governance market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the AI Governance market and offers key trends and opportunities in AI market.

What is the AI Governance Market Segmentation?

The AI Governance market is segmented on the basis of component, and vertical. On the basis of component, market is segmented as solution, and services. On the basis of vertical market is segmented as BFSI, healthcare and life science, government and defense, telecom, retail, automotive.

What is the Regional Framework of AI Governance Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global AI Governance market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The global AI Governance market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.



