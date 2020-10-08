Trending Report on MOOC- Market Segment Analysis, Competitive insights, challenges, scope and application

ReportsnReports published a research report on “MOOC Market”– Industry Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2023.

The Global MOOC Market size to grow from USD 3.9 Billion in 2018 to USD 20.8 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 40.1% during the forecast period.

This Report Covers Leading Companies Associated in Worldwide MOOC Market:

Coursera (US)

edX (US)

Pluralsight (US)

Edureka (India)

Alison (Ireland)

Udacity(US)

Udemy(US)

Miríadax (Spain)

Jigsaw Academy (India)

implilearn (US)

iversity (Germany)

Intellipaat (India)

Edmodo (US)

FutureLearn (UK)

LinkedIn (US)

NovoEd (US)

Open2Study (Australia)

WizIQ (India)

Skillshare (US)

XuetangX (China)

Federica (Italy)

Link street Learning (India)

Khan Academy (US)

Kadenze (Spain)

Postgraduate involves learning and studying for academic degrees, academic certificates, academic diplomas, or other qualifications for which a bachelor’s degree is generally required and is part of MOOC. The organization and structure of postgraduate education varies from region to region.

XMOOC design is used on large MOOC platforms and is based on a format of minimal, asynchronous support, with a subject expert recording content and planning assessments, such as multiple-choice quizzes, programming assignments, or peer-review exercises for the student group to absorb the topic and learn the subject in detail and adjust themselves to the platform format at the time of choosing the platform.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Regions Covered

1.4 Years Considered for the Study

1.5 Currency

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Breakup of Primaries

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Breakup and Data Triangulation

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.3.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.2 Top-Down Approach

2.3.3 Assumptions for the Study

2.4 Limitations of the Study

3 Executive Summary

