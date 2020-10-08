Trending Now: Smart Retail Market Set for Rapid Growth during 2020-2025 | IBM, Intel Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc,

ReportsnReports offers a latest published report on “Smart Retail Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 199 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

The Global Smart Retail Market is estimated to grow from USD 21.6 Billion in 2020 to USD 62.5 Billion by 2025; growing at a CAGR of 23.6%.

This Report Covers Leading Companies Associated in Worldwide Smart Retail Market:

IBM (New York, US)

Intel Corporation (California, US)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (California, US)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Eindhoven, Netherlands)

Microsoft (Washington, US)

Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd. (Shenzhen, China)

NVIDIA Corporation (California, US)

Samsung Electronics (Suwon, South Korea)

Google Inc. (California, US)

PTC, Inc. (Massachusetts, US)

“Robotics segment is expected to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period”

Among systems, the market for robotics is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Robots simplify the process of finding suitable products for customers. Thus, the growth of this segment can be attributed to the increase in the deployment of robots in supermarkets, hypermarkets, and other retail stores to make the shopping experience easy for consumers.

“Market for smart fitting rooms, by application, is expected to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period”

Smart fitting rooms are specially designed rooms wherein customers can try clothes without wearing them. This reduces the shopping time, as well as the displeasure of customers. Moreover, smart mirrors in these rooms also recommend different colors and patterns to customers and enhance their experience.

