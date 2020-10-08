Trending Now: Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market by Resin (PP, PA, PEEK, PPA), Fiber (Glass, Carbon),

Need a Free Sample Report? Visit: https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=828053

The Global Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market size is projected to grow from USD 2.8 Billion in 2020 to USD 4.6 Billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.5% between 2020 and 2025.

The Global Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market size is projected to grow from USD 2.8 Billion in 2020 to USD 4.6 Billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.5% between 2020 and 2025.

Top Companies Profiled in the Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market:

Celanese Corporation (US)

SABIC (Saudi Arabia),

Lanxess AG (Germany),

BASF SE (Germany),

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings (Japan),

PlastiComp Inc. (US),

Daicel Polymer Ltd. (Japan),

Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan),

RTP Company Inc.(US),

Solvay (Belgium)

PA resin type is projected to register the highest CAGR in terms of value between 2020 and 2025. PA is partially crystalline thermoplastics that offer an ideal combination of properties for applications, such as automotive, furniture, medical, and electronics.

Injection molding is the largest manufacturing process in the long fiber thermoplastics market. It is a fast, high-volume, closed molding process that uses, most commonly, reinforced thermoplastics composites, such as nylon with chopped glass fiber. It is used for producing parts by injecting molten material into a mold.

Table Of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market Segmentation

1.3.2 Regions Covered

1.3.3 Years Considered For The Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Unit Considered

1.6 Stakeholders

1.7 Summary Of Changes

2 Research Methodology

…..more

