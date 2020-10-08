Trending Now: Life Science Instrumentation Market by Technology [Spectroscopy, Chromatography, Flow Cytometry, NGS, PCR,, Microscopy]

ReportsnReports offers a latest published report on “Life Science Instrumentation Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 306 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global Life Science Instrumentation Market size is projected to reach USD 79.9 Billion by 2025 from USD 60.0 Billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.9%. This report spread across 306 pages, profiling 15 companies and supported with 189 tables and 33 figures are now available in this research.

Based on technology, the market is segmented into spectroscopy, chromatography, PCR, immuno assays, lyophilization, liquid handling, clinical chemistry analyzers, microscopy, flow cytometry, next-generation sequencing (NGS), centrifuges, electrophores is, cell counting, and other technologies. The spectroscopy accounted for the largest share of this market in 2019,driven by increased spending on R&D in pharmaceutical companies, government regulations on drug safety, and growing focus on the quality of food products.

Based on type, the spectrometry market is segmented into three major types—mass spectrometers, molecular spectrometers, and atomic spectrometers. The wide application of this technology and the presence of stringent regulatory guidelines for drug development and safety are driving the growth of the molecular spectrometry segment.

The life science instrumentation market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Europe accounted for the second-largest share of the global life science instrumentation market in 2019. Direct & indirect financial investments in analytical instruments, rising healthcare expenditure, an increase in research activity & academia-industry partnerships, and conferences & symposia related to analytical technologies are the key factors driving market growth in the region.