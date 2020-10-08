Trending Now: 5G Infrastructure Market by Communication Infrastructure (Small Cell and Macro Cell),

Need a Free Sample Report? Visit: https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1224653

Post COVID-19, the 5G Infrastructure market is estimated to grow from USD 12.6 Billion in 2020 and projected to reach USD 44.9 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 28.97%. The projection for 2025 is estimated to be down by 22.79% as compared to pre COVID-19 estimation.

Top Companies Profiled in the 5G Infrastructure Market:

Ericsson (Sweden)

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (US)

Nokia Networks (Finland)

Samsung Electronics Co.Ltd. (South Korea)

ZTE Corporation (China)

“5G macro cell-based communication Infrastructure market to generate highest revenue between 2020 and 2025”

Macro cells provide radio coverage for cellular networks and comprise the bulk of 4G/5G data traffic. Though macro cell sites are costly to deploy, they generate a higher average gross margin compared with small cells. Since one macro cell can cover several small cells.

“Industrial end-user to have the highest CAGR in 5G infrastructure market during forecast period”

The industrial market is estimated to grow at the highest rate because of the growing demand for process automation in various manufacturing and process industries. 5G networks will become main stream in industrial facilities for various applications.

Table Of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Covid-19 Health Assessment

1.2 Covid-19 Economic Assessment

1.2.1 Covid-19 Impact On The Economy—Scenario Assessment

2 Introduction

2.1 Study Objectives

2.2 Definition

2.3 Markets Covered

2.3.1 Years Considered

2.4 Currency

2.5 Limitations

2.6 Stakeholders

3 Research Methodology

