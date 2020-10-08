Trending Now: COVID-19 Impact on Ride Sharing Market by Service Type (E-Hailing, Car Sharing, Car Rental, Station-Based Mobility),

ReportsnReports offers a latest published report on “COVID-19 Impact on Ride Sharing Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 60 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

Post-COVID-19, the global Ride Sharing Market size is estimated to be USD 75.39 Billion in 2020 and projected to reach USD 117.34 Billion by 2021, at a Y-O-Y growth of 55.6%. The growing need for personal mobility in the wake of rising urbanization and fall in car ownership are driving the demand for ride sharing. This report spread across 60 pages, profiling 11 companies and supported with 30 tables and 12 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Ride Sharing Market:

Uber (US)

Lyft (US)

DiDi (China)

Grab (Singapore)

Gett (Israel)

Ola (India)

BlaBlaCar (France)

Intel (US)

TomTom (Netherlands)

Aptiv (Ireland)

Denso (Japan)

“Station-based mobility is the fastest growing segment in the global ride sharing market”

The station-based mobility market is expected to grow at the fastest Y-O-Y growth. Governments have incentivized station-based mobility across the world,and dedicated tracks are laid in various countries for station to station mobility. It is necessary to follow social distancing to control the spread of COVID-19, which can be established through station-based mobility.Car sharing is the second fastest growing segment. The growth of car sharing is attributed to its benefits such as getting benefits of a private vehicle without the costs and responsibilities of car ownership.Car sharing companies are entering different markets to expand their services.

“Navigation service constitutes the largest data service for the ride sharing market globally”

The data services market is completely proportionate to the ride sharing market. Due to COVID-19,the market for ride sharing is expected to show a stagnant or steady growth during 2020.The market for navigation services will experience the same. However, the navigation service segment has the largest market size in data service for the ride sharing market globally. Navigation guides drivers and passengers regarding location and route. Also, mapping and traffic data provides a better user experience.

“Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest market for ride sharing during the forecast period.”

Asia Pacific is expected to lead the ride sharing market in terms of market size. Dense population and increasing urbanization are driving the ride sharing market in the region. Increasing urbanization leads to traffic congestion,and increasing population boosts the demand for different mobility options in urban areas. E-hailing services such as app-based taxi services, car sharing services, and station-based mobility are expected to flourish in this region because of the increasing population of urban areas.