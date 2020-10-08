Trendiing Now: COVID-19 Impact on the Plant-Based Meat Market by Raw Material (Soy, Wheat, Pea), Product (Burger Patties, Sausages, Strips & Nuggets, and Meatballs)

ReportsnReports offers a latest published report on “COVID-19 Impact on the Plant-Based Meat Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 82 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global Plant-Based Meat Market size is projected to grow from USD 3.6 Billion in 2020 to USD 4.2 Billion by 2021 by value, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.0% in the realistic scenario during the forecast period. The growing consumer concerns associated with the consumption of meat products in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak and the adoption of vegan diets owing to rising health awareness are expected to drive the growth of the plant-based meat industry.

Top Key Players profiled in the Plant-Based Meat Market:

Impossible Foods (US)

Beyond Meat (US)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (Canada)

The Meatless Farm Co. (UK)

Garden Protein International (Canada)

“The use of soy as a raw material dominated the plant-based meat market throughout the forecast period.”

Soy is used primarily in plant-based meat products owing to its protein-rich content. Soy is utilized widely in plant-based meat products due to its functional characteristics. Various new plant-based products are being launched, incorporating soy as a raw material. Furthermore, COVID-19’s association with animal sources will result in a large population shifting from meat-based proteins to plant-based proteins due to various health and environmental concerns.

“The E-commerce channel is projected to grow at a higher growth rate during the forecast period.”

The e-commerce channel is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2020 and 2021. This is attributed to widely emerging e-commerce channels during the pandemic. Consumers are avoiding visits to retail stores due to the imposition of lockdowns in light of the current situation. This has resulted in distributors shifting their sales channels from retail stores to e-commerce. Long term adoption of meat alternatives will drive the demand for plant-based meat products from e-commerce channels post COVID-19. Due to these factors, E-commerce channels are projected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period in the global plant-based meat market.

“North America is projected to be the largest and fastest-growing market during the forecast period.”

North America plant-based meat market is projected to be the largest and fastest-growing during the forecast period. This is attributed to the presence of key players in the region, developing new plant-based products. Key investments by these companies to expand retail presence into international markets in the plant-based meat industry during COVID will further contribute to the market growth. Retail chains in the region have extended shelf and storage space for plant-based meat products.