Trendiing Now: Electrophoresis Market by Product (Gel Electrophoresis (1D & 2D Gel Electrophoresis, Agarose, PAGE), Capillary Electrophoresis (CZE, CGE, Isoelectric Focusing)

ReportsnReports offers a latest published report on “Electrophoresis Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 254 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Electrophoresis Market is expected to reach USD 3.6 Billion by 2025 from USD 2.7 Billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. This report spread across 254 pages, profiling 15 companies and supported with 246 tables and 44 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Electrophoresis Market:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

Agilent Technologies Inc.(US)

GE Healthcare (US)

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (US)

Danaher Corporation (US)

MerckGroup (Germany)

PerkinElmer Inc. (US)

QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands)

Lonza Group LTD (Switzerland)

Harvard Bioscience Inc. (US)

Sebia Group Shimadzu Corporation (Japan)

B.S. Scientific Company Inc. (US)

“The software segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.”

Based on products, the electrophoresis market is segmented into electrophoresis reagents, electrophoresis systems, gel documentation systems, and software.The software segment is projected to witness the highest growth in the electrophoresis market during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing use of software solutions for data acquisition, quantization, and analysis.

“The diagnostics segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.”

Based on application, the electrophoresis market is segmented into research, diagnostics, and quality control & process validation. The diagnostics segment is projected to witness the highest growth in the electrophoresis market during the forecast period.This is due to the increasing use of electrophoretic techniques in clinical diagnostics tests such as hemoglobin testing, multiple myeloma testing, blood alcohol measurement, and testosterone level measurements.