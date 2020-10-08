Gel Battery Market Set to Witness Huge Growth by 2020-2026 Focusing on Leading Players slight India Telecom Pvt, Dynavolt Renewable Energy Technology Co, Exide Industries Limited

The global gel battery market was valued at $1.8 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $2.6 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2020 to 2027.

A gel battery is one of the types of valve regulated lead acid (VRLA) battery. It is maintenance free, as well as versatile. Gel battery produces less fumes and can be used in applications without much ventilation. The electrolyte in the gel battery comprises a silica additive. Its recharge voltages are less than the other kind of lead acid batteries.

Top Key Players Profiled in This Report:

Coslight India Telecom Pvt. Ltd., Dynavolt Renewable Energy Technology Co., Ltd., Exide Industries Limited, Microtex Energy Private Limited, The Furukawa Battery CO., LTD., KAYO Battery (Shenzhen) Company Limited, Jayachandran Industries (P) Ltd, AGM Technology, Suntech Batteries, Chilwee Group

Various factors are responsible for the market’s growth trajectory, which are studied at length in the report. In addition, the report lists down the restraints that are posing threat to the global gel battery market. It also gauges the bargaining power of suppliers and buyers, threat from new entrants and product substitute, and the degree of competition prevailing in the market. The influence of the latest government guidelines is also analyzed in detail in the report. It studies the gel battery market’s trajectory between forecast periods.

By Type

– 2V

– 6V

– 12V

By Application

– Electric Mobility

– Energy Storage & Distribution

– Telecommunication

– Others

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 gel battery Market Size

2.2 gel battery Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 gel battery Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 gel battery Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players gel battery Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into gel battery Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global gel battery Sales by Product

4.2 Global gel battery Revenue by Product

4.3 gel battery Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global gel battery Breakdown Data by End User

