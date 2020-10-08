Video Surveillance Market Future Growth by 2025 | Bosch Security System, Honeywell Security Group, Dahua Technology, FLIR, Panasonic

Video surveillance systems can be used for almost any environment. Owing to increase in adoption of advanced surveillance by the government sector, manufacturers have realized the need for optimum IP surveillance systems. There are many advantages that an IP camera CCTV system offers over an analog format. There has been an increase in demand for security applications such as video surveillance to monitor and record borders, ports, transportation infrastructure, corporate houses, educational institutes, public places, buildings, and others..

Public safety agencies are investing in numerous new technologies to ensure efficiency. This includes smart applications to securely connect radio networks to users carrying smartphones and other devices, video surveillance devices that can be worn to increase safety and accountability for officers and citizens as well as purpose-built mobile applications to improve the management of daily workflows. With the surge in crime rates, antisocial behavior, and terrorist attacks, the government has introduced new technologies and strategies to ensure public safety and security. It has become necessary to improve the system and responses for catastrophic attacks and to find safe, cost-effective, and feasible solutions. This feature adds traction to the market growth and offers lucrative opportunities for the video surveillance market globally..

Rise in need of safety in high risk areas, growing transition from analog surveillance to IP cameras and integration of internet-of-things has boosted the growth of the world video surveillance market. However, factors such as high investment cost such as installation cost and investment in data storage technologies and lack of professional expertise in handling IP cameras, have hampered the market growth. Furthermore, increase in trends toward development of smart cities is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for market expansion..

The global video surveillance market is analyzed by system type, component, application, and region. Based on system type, the market is analyzed across analog surveillance, IP surveillance and hybrid surveillance. Based on component, the market is divided into hardware, software and services. Hardware segment is further sub segmented into camera, monitor, storage and accessories. In addition, software segment is sub divided into video analytics and video management software. On the basis of application, the market is bifurcated into commercial, military & defense, infrastructure, residential and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA along with their prominent countries.

The key players profiled in the report include HKVISION, Ltd., Bosch Security System, Honeywell Security Group, Dahua Technology, FLIR, Panasonic, Avigilon, Axis Communication, Infinova and PELCO.

These key players have adopted strategies, such as product portfolio expansion, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, geographical expansion, and collaborations to enhance their market penetration.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This study includes the analytical depiction of the global video surveillance market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

– The report presents information regarding the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

– The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

GLOBAL VIDEO SURVEILLANCE MARKET SEGMENTATION

BY SYSTEM TYPE:

– Analog Surveillance

– IP Surveillance

– Hybrid Surveillance

BY COMPONENT:

– Hardware

o Camera

o Monitor

o Storage

o Accessories

– Software

o Video Analytics

o Video Management Software

– Services

BY APPLICATION:

– Commercial

– Military & Defense

– Infrastructure

– Residential

– Others

BY GEOGRAPHY

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

