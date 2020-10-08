Software Composition Analysis Market Future Growth till 2027 | CAST, Contrast Security, Flexera, NexB, Praetorian Security, Sonatype, Synopsys

The software composition analysis (SCA) is a tool that offers valuable data to developers by categorizing the software vulnerabilities and revealing the certificates for open source components. The software composition analysis vendors are offering open source tools and the functionality of outdated tools for safety assessment. The software composition analysis tool confirms accurate detection by discovering possible licensing and security issues in third-party libraries.

The Major Market Player Included in This Report are:

– CAST

– Contrast Security, Inc.

– Flexera

– nexB Inc.

– Praetorian Security, Inc.

– Sonatype Inc.

– Synopsys, Inc.

– Veracode

– WhiteHat Security, Inc.

– WhiteSource Software

The increasing number of internet users and the increasing adoption of mobile devices across the globe are some of the major factors driving the growth of the software composition analysis market. Moreover, the rise in e-commerce resulted into the rising adoption of different services such as Electronic Clearing Service (ECS), National Electronic Fund Transfer (NEFT), Real-time Gross Settlement Systems (RTGS), and mobile transactions which are anticipated to boost the software composition analysis market growth.

The “Global Software Composition Analysis Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the software composition analysis market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of software composition analysis market with detailed market segmentation by component, organization size, deployment type, vertical. The global software composition analysis market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading software composition analysis market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the software composition analysis market.

The global software composition analysis market is segmented on the basis of component, organization size, deployment type, vertical. On the basis of component, the market is segmented as Solution, Services. On the basis of organization size, the market is segmented as Large enterprises, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs). On the basis of deployment type, the market is segmented as On-premises, Cloud. On the basis of vertical, the market is segmented as BFSI, telecom and it, healthcare, government and defense, retail and e-commerce, manufacturing, automotive, others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global software composition analysis market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The software composition analysis market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting software composition analysis market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the software composition analysis market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the software composition analysis market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from software composition analysis market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for software composition analysis market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the software composition analysis market.

The report also includes the profiles of key software composition analysis market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

