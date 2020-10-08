Blood And Fluid Warmer Market Exclusive Report by 2027 | 3M Company, Barkey, Becton, Dickinson And Company, CareFusion, EMIT Corp, Foshan Keewell, GE Healthcare

Normal human body temperature falls between 96.8 degrees Fahrenheit and 99.5 degrees Fahrenheit. Proper patient temperature management is crucial during the patient’s stay in hospitals to accelerate healing after surgeries. Therefore, hospitals and other treatment centers adopt blood and fluid warmer systems to monitor and control the core body temperature of a patient. Also, the conditions such as severe trauma, thyroid conditions, diabetes and consumption of abusive drugs can increase the risk of hypothermia. A blood and fluid warmer instrument is used to warm fluids or blood prior to transfusion to a patient during the temperature management treatment. This treatment is mostly used in operating rooms, intensive care units, and emergency settings for hypothermia prevention. Blood and fluid warmer systems enable patient treatment by maintaining normal body temperature to avoid hypothermia.

The blood and fluid warmer market is driving due to the increased burden of hypothermia cases. Moreover, the increase in surgical procedures along with aging population is the major factor which is anticipated to fuel growth of the global blood and fluid warmer market during the forecast period.

The “Blood and Fluid Warmer Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of blood and fluid warmer market with detailed market segmentation by of product, technology, application and end user. The blood and fluid warmer market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading players in blood and fluid warmer market and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The blood and fluid warmer market is segmented on the basis of product, application and end user. Based on product, the market is segmented as surface warming system, intravenous warming system and patient warming accessories. On the basis of application, the market is categorized as acute care, preoperative care, new born care, home care and others (obstetrics and gynecology care, etc.). On the basis of end user, the market is categorized as hospitals, clinics and e-commerce.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the blood and fluid warmer market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The blood and fluid warmer market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting blood and fluid warmer market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the blood and fluid warmer market in these regions.

The report covers key developments in the blood and fluid warmer market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from blood and fluid warmer market are anticipated to have lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for blood and fluid warmer in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the blood and fluid warmer market.

The report also includes the profiles of key players in blood and fluid warmer market along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

