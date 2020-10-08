Utility Drones Market Analysis by Key Players, Type, Applications and Forecasts to 2020-2026

According to Publisher, the Global Utility Drones Market is accounted for $96.8 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $1334.17 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 33.8% during the forecast period.

Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include increasing demand for minimizing outages related to transmission infrastructure, technological advancements in enhanced camera quality and drone manufacturing, time and cost efficiency and reachability in hazardous locations. However, legal regulations are hampering the market growth.Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/SMRC00019227Some of the key players in global utility drones market are Lockheed Martin Corporation, Yuneec International Co. Ltd., SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd., Sky Scape, Asset Drone, Delair, Precisionhawk, Aerodyne, Measure, Sky-Futures, ABJ Drones, Sharper Shape, Cyberhawk, Terra Drone, Hemav and ULC Robotics.Utility drones are unmanned aircrafts used in utility industries. These drones provide services such as surveying, inspection, maintenance of power generation, transmission and distribution systems across the world. Utility drones are equipped with infra-red cameras of very high resolution that can capture minute details in power infrastructure.

Based on end user, the power segment has substantial growth during the forecast period, owing to an increase in population and rising demand for electricity. The benefits of utility drones in the power industry include cutting down of operation and maintenance costs, rising worker safety considering their ability to operate drones in potentially dangerous areas, use of little or no fuel, and a negligible environmental impact.

By Geography, North America is expected to have a significant market share during the forecast period, due to rising investments in power infrastructure, increasing power consumption, and subsequently increasing focus on renewable power generation.

Services Covered:

– Point Solution

– End-To-End Solution

Types Covered:

– Fixed Wing

– Multi-Rotor

End Users Covered:

– Renewable

– Power

– Other End Users

Regions Covered:

– North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

– South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

– Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

Interested in purchasing this Report? Click here @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/SMRC00019227

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Free Customization Offerings:

All the customers of this report will be entitled to receive one of the following free customization options:

– Company Profiling

o Comprehensive profiling of additional market players (up to 3)

o SWOT Analysis of key players (up to 3)

– Regional Segmentation

o Market estimations, Forecasts and CAGR of any prominent country as per the clients interest (Note: Depends of feasibility check)

– Competitive Benchmarking

o Benchmarking of key players based on product portfolio, geographical presence, and strategic alliances

Continue…

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.