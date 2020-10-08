The Incredible Growth of Foundry Coke Market by Top Key Vendors Like ABC Coke, Erie Coke, ERP Compliant Coke, Tonawanda Coke Corporation

The foundry coke market has witnessed a significant growth owing to factors such as high growth in the chemical industry. Moreover, R&D activity and strict government regulations provides a huge market opportunity for the key players operating in the foundry coke market. However, rising regulations on the hazardous chemicals is projected to hamper the overall growth of the foundry coke market.

Leading Foundry Coke Market Players:

ABC Coke (Drummond)

Erie Coke

ERP Compliant Coke

Tonawanda Coke Corporation

Others

Foundry coke is used in blast furnace and used for copper, lead, zinc, titanium, antimony, mercury, and other non-ferrous metal smelting blast furnaces. It is a source of heat and helps maintain the required carbon content of the metal product. Foundry coke production requires lower temperatures and longer times than blast furnace coke. Foundry Coke has large block, low reactivity, low porosity, significant shatter strength, low ash, and sulfur content.

The “Global Foundry Coke Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the foundry coke market with detailed market segmentation product, application and geography. The global foundry coke market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading foundry coke market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global foundry coke market based on various segments. It also provides marketsize and forecast estimates from the year 2018to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The foundry coke market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

