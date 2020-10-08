Cannabis Extraction Market Size, Global Industry Growth, Statistics, Trends, Revenue Analysis 2020, Top Companies: | Trulieve, Curaleaf, MedMen

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report titled Global Cannabis Extraction Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Cannabis Extraction market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Cannabis Extraction market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Cannabis Extraction market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Cannabis Extraction market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Cannabis Extraction report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Cannabis Extraction report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Cannabis Extraction market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Cannabis Extraction market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Cannabis Extraction market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Cannabis Extraction market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Cannabis Extraction market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Cannabis Extraction Market Research Report: , Trulieve, Curaleaf, MedMen, Green Thumb Industries, Cresco Labs, Harvest House of Cannabis, Columbia Care, Acreage Holdings, Halo, Planet 13 Cannabis Extraction

Cannabis Extraction Market Types: , Sub/Supercritical CO2 Extraction, Ethanol Extraction, Hydrocarbon Extraction, Solvent-less Extraction, Others, The ethanol extraction and hydrocarbon extraction are two of the most potential segmental markets for United States cannabis extraction in the world. Cannabis Extraction



Cannabis Extraction Market Applications: Recreational, Medical



The Cannabis Extraction Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Cannabis Extraction market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Cannabis Extraction market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Cannabis Extraction market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Cannabis Extraction industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Cannabis Extraction market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Cannabis Extraction market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Cannabis Extraction market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Cannabis Extraction Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Cannabis Extraction Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Cannabis Extraction Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Sub/Supercritical CO2 Extraction

1.4.3 Ethanol Extraction

1.4.4 Hydrocarbon Extraction

1.4.5 Solvent-less Extraction

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Cannabis Extraction Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Recreational

1.5.3 Medical

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Cannabis Extraction Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Cannabis Extraction Industry

1.6.1.1 Cannabis Extraction Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Cannabis Extraction Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Cannabis Extraction Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Cannabis Extraction Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Cannabis Extraction Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Cannabis Extraction Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Cannabis Extraction Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.2.1 Global Cannabis Extraction Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Cannabis Extraction Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020 3 Global Cannabis Extraction Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Cannabis Extraction Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Cannabis Extraction Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Cannabis Extraction Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Cannabis Extraction Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Cannabis Extraction Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Cannabis Extraction Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Cannabis Extraction Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Cannabis Extraction Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Cannabis Extraction Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Cannabis Extraction Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Cannabis Extraction Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Cannabis Extraction Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Cannabis Extraction Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Cannabis Extraction Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Cannabis Extraction Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Cannabis Extraction Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Cannabis Extraction Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Cannabis Extraction Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Cannabis Extraction Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Cannabis Extraction Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Cannabis Extraction Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Cannabis Extraction Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Cannabis Extraction Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Cannabis Extraction Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Cannabis Extraction Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Cannabis Extraction Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Cannabis Extraction Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Cannabis Extraction Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Cannabis Extraction Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Cannabis Extraction Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Cannabis Extraction Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Cannabis Extraction by Country

6.1.1 North America Cannabis Extraction Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Cannabis Extraction Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Cannabis Extraction Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Cannabis Extraction Market Facts & Figures by Application 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Cannabis Extraction by Country

7.1.1 Europe Cannabis Extraction Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Cannabis Extraction Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Cannabis Extraction Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Cannabis Extraction Market Facts & Figures by Application 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Cannabis Extraction by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Cannabis Extraction Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Cannabis Extraction Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Cannabis Extraction Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Cannabis Extraction Market Facts & Figures by Application 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Cannabis Extraction by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Cannabis Extraction Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Cannabis Extraction Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Cannabis Extraction Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Cannabis Extraction Market Facts & Figures by Application 10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Extraction by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Extraction Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Extraction Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 UAE

10.2 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Extraction Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Extraction Market Facts & Figures by Application 11 Company Profiles

11.1 Trulieve

11.1.1 Trulieve Corporation Information

11.1.2 Trulieve Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 Trulieve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Trulieve Cannabis Extraction Products Offered

11.1.5 Trulieve Recent Development

11.2 Curaleaf

11.2.1 Curaleaf Corporation Information

11.2.2 Curaleaf Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.2.3 Curaleaf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Curaleaf Cannabis Extraction Products Offered

11.2.5 Curaleaf Recent Development

11.3 MedMen

11.3.1 MedMen Corporation Information

11.3.2 MedMen Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.3.3 MedMen Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 MedMen Cannabis Extraction Products Offered

11.3.5 MedMen Recent Development

11.4 Green Thumb Industries

11.4.1 Green Thumb Industries Corporation Information

11.4.2 Green Thumb Industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.4.3 Green Thumb Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Green Thumb Industries Cannabis Extraction Products Offered

11.4.5 Green Thumb Industries Recent Development

11.5 Cresco Labs

11.5.1 Cresco Labs Corporation Information

11.5.2 Cresco Labs Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.5.3 Cresco Labs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Cresco Labs Cannabis Extraction Products Offered

11.5.5 Cresco Labs Recent Development

11.6 Harvest House of Cannabis

11.6.1 Harvest House of Cannabis Corporation Information

11.6.2 Harvest House of Cannabis Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.6.3 Harvest House of Cannabis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Harvest House of Cannabis Cannabis Extraction Products Offered

11.6.5 Harvest House of Cannabis Recent Development

11.7 Columbia Care

11.7.1 Columbia Care Corporation Information

11.7.2 Columbia Care Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.7.3 Columbia Care Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Columbia Care Cannabis Extraction Products Offered

11.7.5 Columbia Care Recent Development

11.8 Acreage Holdings

11.8.1 Acreage Holdings Corporation Information

11.8.2 Acreage Holdings Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.8.3 Acreage Holdings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Acreage Holdings Cannabis Extraction Products Offered

11.8.5 Acreage Holdings Recent Development

11.9 Halo

11.9.1 Halo Corporation Information

11.9.2 Halo Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.9.3 Halo Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Halo Cannabis Extraction Products Offered

11.9.5 Halo Recent Development

11.10 Planet 13

11.10.1 Planet 13 Corporation Information

11.10.2 Planet 13 Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.10.3 Planet 13 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Planet 13 Cannabis Extraction Products Offered

11.10.5 Planet 13 Recent Development

12.1 Cannabis Extraction Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Cannabis Extraction Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Cannabis Extraction Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Cannabis Extraction Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Cannabis Extraction Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Cannabis Extraction Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Cannabis Extraction Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Cannabis Extraction Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Cannabis Extraction Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Cannabis Extraction Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Cannabis Extraction Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Cannabis Extraction Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Cannabis Extraction Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Cannabis Extraction Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Cannabis Extraction Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Cannabis Extraction Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Cannabis Extraction Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Cannabis Extraction Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Cannabis Extraction Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Extraction Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Cannabis Extraction Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Cannabis Extraction Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Cannabis Extraction Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Cannabis Extraction Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Cannabis Extraction Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

