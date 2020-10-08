Significant Growth Opportunities for Players in the The VRAN (Virtualized Radio Access Network) Ecosystem: 2017 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts

vRAN (Virtualized Radio Access Network) refers to a RAN (Radio Access Network) implementation where some or all baseband functions are separated from the remote radio unit and run as VNFs (Virtualized Network Functions) on commodity hardware. This approach results in multiple operational benefits including but not limited to TCO (Total Cost of Ownership) reduction, performance gains and scalability. In addition, vRAN enables mobile operators to future-proof their networks for 5G upgrades.

The vRAN market is presently at a nascent stage with most investments focused on virtualized small cells for targeted greenfield deployments and pilot engagements for macrocell coverage. However, as mobile operators realize the benefits of RAN virtualization, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 125% over the next three year period. By the end of 2020, SNS Research estimates that vRAN deployments will account for a market worth $2.6 Billion.

The “vRAN (Virtualized Radio Access Network) Ecosystem: 2017 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts” report presents an in-depth assessment of the vRAN ecosystem including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, collaborative initiatives, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for vRAN investments from 2017 till 2030. The forecasts cover multiple submarkets and 6 regions.

The report comes with an associated Excel datasheet suite covering quantitative data from all numeric forecasts presented in the report.

The report covers the following topics:

vRAN ecosystem

Market drivers and barriers

vRAN architecture and key functional elements

Baseband functional splitting for vRAN implementation

Fronthaul networking technologies and interface options

Key trends including RAN slicing, RANaaS (RAN as a Service), neutral hosting and MEC (Mobile Edge Computing)

TCO comparison between vRAN and conventional RAN architectures

vRAN deployment models including Cloud RAN and virtualized small cells

Mobile operator case studies

Regulatory landscape, collaborative initiatives and standardization

Industry roadmap and value chain

Profiles and strategies of over 60 leading ecosystem players including vRAN solution providers

Strategic recommendations for ecosystem players including vRAN solution providers and mobile operators

Market analysis and forecasts from 2017 till 2030

Forecast Segmentation

Market forecasts are provided for each of the following submarkets and their subcategories:

Submarkets

vRAN Radio Units

vBBUs (Virtualized Baseband Units)

Air Interface Technology Segmentation

LTE & 3G

5G NR (New Radio)

Deployment Model Segmentation

Virtualized Small Cells

Virtualized Macrocells

Regional Markets

Asia Pacific

Eastern Europe

Middle East & Africa

Latin & Central America

North America

Western Europe

The report provides answers to the following key questions:

How big is the vRAN opportunity?

What trends, challenges and barriers are influencing its growth?

How is the ecosystem evolving by segment and region?

What will the market size be in 2020 and at what rate will it grow?

Which submarkets will see the highest percentage of growth?

Is centralization a pre-requisite for vRAN implementation?

What are the benefits and drawbacks of each baseband functional split option?

How can vRAN reduce the TCO of RAN deployments?

How can mobile operators future-proof their RAN investments for 5G upgrades?

Who are the key market players and what are their strategies?

What strategies should vRAN solution providers and mobile operators adopt to remain competitive?

The report has the following key findings:

vRAN investments are expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 125% over the next three year period. By the end of 2020, SNS Research estimates that vRAN deployments will account for a market worth $2.6 Billion.

At present, most vRAN investments are focused on virtualized small cells for targeted greenfield deployments and pilot engagements for macrocell coverage.

Mobile operators are exploring multiple baseband functional split options for vRAN implementation, as they seek to ease the transition to 5G networks while reducing fronthaul costs.

The ongoing 5G race is expected to significantly boost vRAN investments over the coming years. SNS Research estimates that approximately $900 Million of all vRAN investments will be directed towards 5G networks by the end of 2020.

List of Companies Mentioned

3GPP (3rd Generation Partnership Project)

6WIND

ADLINK Technology

Advantech

Airspan Networks

Altiostar Networks

Amarisoft

Argela

Aricent

ARM Holdings

Artemis Networks

Artesyn Embedded Technologies

ASOCS

ASTRI (Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute)

Broadband Forum

Broadcom

BT Group

Casa Systems

Cavium

China Mobile

China Unicom

Cisco Systems

Clavister

Cobham Wireless

Comcores

CommAgility

CommScope

Contela

Dali Wireless

Dell Technologies

DT (Deutsche Telekom)

eASIC Corporation

EBlink

EE

Ericsson

ETSI (European Telecommunications Standards Institute)

EURECOM

Facebook

Fujitsu

Hitachi

HPE (Hewlett Packard Enterprise)

Huawei

IBM Corporation

IDT (Integrated Device Technology)

IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers)

Intel Corporation

ip.access

IS-Wireless

ITU (International Telecommunications Union)

JMA Wireless

Kathrein-Werke KG

KT Corporation

Linux Foundation

MEF (Metro Ethernet Forum)

Mellanox Technologies

Microsemi Corporation

Mitel Mobility

Mobiveil

MontaVista Software

MTI Mobile

NEC Corporation

NGMN (Next Generation Mobile Networks) Alliance

Nokia

Nokia Networks

Nokia Technologies

NTT Communications

NTT DoCoMo

NXP Semiconductors

Octasic

ON.Lab (Open Networking Lab)

ONF (Open Networking Foundation)

Orange

OSA (OpenAirInterface Software Alliance)

Parallel Wireless

Phluido

Qualcomm

Quortus

Radisys Corporation

Ranzure Networks

Rearden

Red Hat

Samsung Electronics

SCF (Small Cell Forum)

SK Telecom

SoftBank Group

SOLiD (SOLiD Technologies)

SpiderCloud Wireless

Sprint Corporation

Sumitomo Electric Industries

Sunnada (Fujian Sunnada Communication Company)

Sunwave Communications

Telecom Italia Group

Telefónica Group

TI (Texas Instruments)

TIM (Telecom Italia Mobile)

Vodafone Group

Vodafone Hutchison Australia

Vodafone Italy

Xilinx

xRAN Consortium

Xura

ZTE

Countires Covered

Afghanistan

Albania

Algeria

Andorra

Angola

Anguilla

Antigua & Barbuda

Argentina

Armenia

Aruba

Australia

Austria

Azerbaijan

Bahamas

Bahrain

Bangladesh

Barbados

Belarus

Belgium

Belize

Benin

Bermuda

Bhutan

Bolivia

Bosnia Herzegovina

Botswana

Brazil

British Virgin Islands

Brunei

Bulgaria

Burkina Faso

Burundi

Cambodia

Cameroon

Canada

Cape Verde

Cayman Islands

Central African Republic

Chad

Chile

China

Cocos Islands

Colombia

Comoros Islands

Congo

Cook Islands

Costa Rica

Côte d’Ivoire

Croatia

Cuba

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Democratic Rep of Congo (ex-Zaire)

Denmark

Djibouti

Dominica

Dominican Republic

East Timor

Ecuador

Egypt

El Salvador

Equatorial Guinea

Eritrea

Estonia

Ethiopia

Faroe Islands

Federated States of Micronesia

Fiji

Finland

France

French Guiana

French Polynesia (ex-Tahiti)

French West Indies

Gabon

Gambia

Georgia

Germany

Ghana

Gibraltar

Greece

Greenland

Grenada

Guam

Guatemala

Guernsey

Guinea Republic

Guinea-Bissau

Guyana

Haiti

Honduras

Hong Kong

Hungary

Iceland

India

Indonesia

Iran

Iraq

Ireland

Isle of Man

Israel

Italy

Jamaica

Japan

Jersey

Jordan

Kazakhstan

Kenya

Kirghizstan

Kiribati

Korea

Kosovo

Kuwait

Laos

Latvia

Lebanon

Lesotho

Liberia

Libya

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Macau

Macedonia

Madagascar

Malawi

Malaysia

Maldives

Mali

Malta

Marshall Islands

Mauritania

Mauritius

Mayotte

Mexico

Moldova

Monaco

Mongolia

Montenegro

Montserrat

Morocco

Mozambique

Myanmar

Namibia

Nepal

Netherlands

Netherlands Antilles

New Caledonia

New Zealand

Nicaragua

Niger

Nigeria

Niue

North Korea

Northern Marianas

Norway

Oman

Pakistan

Palau

Palestine

Panama

Papua New Guinea

Paraguay

Peru

Philippines

Poland

Portugal

Puerto Rico

Qatar

Réunion

Romania

Russia

Rwanda

Samoa

Samoa (American)

Sao Tomé & Principe

Saudi Arabia

Senegal

Serbia

Seychelles

Sierra Leone

Singapore

Slovak Republic

Slovenia

Solomon Islands

Somalia

South Africa

Spain

Sri Lanka

St Kitts & Nevis

St Lucia

St Vincent & The Grenadines

Sudan

Suriname

Swaziland

Sweden

Switzerland

Syria

Tajikistan

Taiwan

Tanzania

Thailand

Togo

Tonga

Trinidad & Tobago

Tunisia

Turkey

Turkmenistan

Turks & Caicos Islands

UAE

Uganda

UK

Ukraine

Uruguay

US Virgin Islands

USA

Uzbekistan

Vanuatu

Venezuela

Vietnam

Yemen

Zambia

Zimbabwe

Table of Contents

1 Chapter 1: Introduction 12

1.1 Executive Summary 12

1.2 Topics Covered 14

1.3 Forecast Segmentation 15

1.4 Key Questions Answered 16

1.5 Key Findings 17

1.6 Methodology 18

1.7 Target Audience 19

1.8 Companies & Organizations Mentioned 20

2 Chapter 2: An Overview of vRAN 22

2.1 C-RAN (Centralized Radio Access Network): Opening the Door to RAN Virtualization 22

2.1.1 Decoupling the Base Station 22

2.1.2 Brief History 23

2.1.3 Outlook on Future Investments 23

2.2 What is vRAN? 24

2.2.1 Leveraging Commodity Technologies 25

2.2.2 Moving RAN to the Cloud 25

2.3 Key Functional Elements of vRAN 27

2.3.1 Remote Radio Unit 27

2.3.2 vBBU (Virtualized Baseband Unit) 27

2.3.2.1 Baseband VNFs (Virtualized Network Functions) 28

2.3.2.2 RTOS (Real-Time Operating System) & Virtualization Environment 29

2.3.2.3 GPP (General Purpose Processor) Platform 30

2.3.2.4 Dedicated Programmable Hardware 30

2.3.2.5 External Interactions 31

2.3.3 Fronthaul 32

2.3.3.1 Technologies 32

2.3.3.2 Interface Options 34

2.4 Baseband Functional Split Approaches 36

2.4.1 Fully Virtualized Baseband Processing: PHY-RF Split 37

2.4.2 Partially Virtualized Functional Splits 38

2.4.2.1 Intra-PHY Split 39

2.4.2.2 MAC-PHY Split 40

2.4.2.3 Intra-MAC Split 40

2.4.2.4 RLC-MAC Split 41

2.4.2.5 Intra-RLC Split 41

2.4.2.6 PDCP-RLC Split 41

2.4.2.7 RRC-PDCP Split 42

2.5 Market Growth Drivers 42

2.5.1 Capacity & Coverage Improvement: Addressing the Mobile Data Traffic Tsunami 42

2.5.2 Bringing Intelligence to the Edge: MEC (Mobile Edge Computing) 44

2.5.3 OpEx Reduction: Reducing Energy & Maintenance Costs 44

2.5.4 CapEx Reduction: BBU Resource Pooling & Commodity IT Hardware 45

2.5.5 Agile & Flexible Network Architecture 45

2.5.6 Enhanced Support for Advanced RAN Coordination Features 46

2.5.7 Multi-Tenancy & RAN Sharing 46

2.5.8 Enabling Painless Migration Towards Future RAN Technologies 47

2.5.9 Impact of 5G Rollouts 47

2.6 Market Barriers 47

2.6.1 Fronthaul Investments 48

2.6.2 Virtualization Challenges 48

2.6.3 Vendor Proprietary Functional Splits 48

2.6.4 Migration from Legacy Architectures 49

3 Chapter 3: Standardization, Regulatory & Collaborative Initiatives 50

3.1 3GPP (3rd Generation Partnership Project) 50

3.1.1 Functional Splits for vRAN Implementation in 5G Networks 50

3.1.2 Management of Virtualized Mobile Networks 51

3.2 Broadband Forum 52

3.2.1 TR-069 for PNF Management 52

3.3 CPRI Initiative 53

3.3.1 eCPRI for 5G Fronthaul Networks 53

3.4 ETSI (European Telecommunications Standards Institute) 54

3.4.1 ORI for Fronthaul 54

3.4.2 NFV (Network Functions Virtualization) for vRAN 54

3.4.3 MEC (Mobile Edge Computing) 56

3.5 IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers) 57

3.5.1 IEEE 802.1CM: TSN (Time-Sensitive Networking) for Fronthaul 57

3.5.2 IEEE P1904.3: Standard for RoE (Radio over Ethernet) Encapsulations and Mappings 57

3.5.3 IEEE 1914: NGFI (Next Generation Fronthaul Interface) Working Group 58

3.5.4 Other Standards & Work Groups 59

3.6 ITU (International Telecommunications Union) 60

3.6.1 Focus Group on IMT-2020 60

3.7 MEF (Metro Ethernet Forum) 61

3.7.1 Ethernet Transport 61

3.8 NGMN (Next Generation Mobile Networks) Alliance 62

3.8.1 P-CRAN (Project Centralized RAN) 62

3.9 ONF (Open Networking Foundation) & ON.Lab (Open Networking Lab) 63

3.9.1 M-CORD (Mobile Central Office Re-architected as a Datacenter) 63

3.10 OSA (OpenAirInterface Software Alliance) 65

3.10.1 LTE vRAN Implementation 65

3.11 SCF (Small Cell Forum) 66

3.11.1 Release 8: Small Cell Virtualization with nFAPI 66

3.12 TIP (Telecom Infra Project) 68

3.12.1 OpenCellular Access Platform 68

3.13 xRAN Consortium 69

3.13.1 xRAN Architecture 69

4 Chapter 4: vRAN Deployment Models & Case Studies 70

4.1 Deployment Models 70

4.1.1 Distributed vRAN 70

4.1.2 Centralized vRAN: Cloud RAN 71

4.1.3 Virtualized Small Cells 73

4.2 Mobile Operator Case Studies 74

4.2.1 BT Group 74

4.2.2 China Mobile 75

4.2.3 China Unicom 77

4.2.4 KT Corporation 78

4.2.5 NTT DoCoMo 79

4.2.6 Orange 81

4.2.7 SK Telecom 82

4.2.8 SoftBank Group 84

4.2.9 Telefónica Group 86

4.2.10 TIM (Telecom Italia Mobile) 87

4.2.11 Vodafone Group 88

