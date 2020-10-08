Most Definitive & Accurate Study on 5G For FWA (Fixed Wireless Access): 2017 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts

Commonly referred to as FWA, Fixed Wireless Access has emerged as one of the most predominant use cases for early 5G network rollouts. Multiple mobile operators and service providers are initially seeking to capitalize on 5G as a fixed wireless alternative to deliver last-mile connectivity – at multi-hundred Megabit and Gigabit speeds – in areas with insufficient fiber holdings.

The very first standardized deployments of 5G-based FWA are expected to be commercialized as early as 2019. Largely driven by early commercial rollouts by Verizon Communications and AT&T in the United States, 5G-based FWA subscriptions are expected to account for $1 Billion in service revenue by the end of 2019 alone. The market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 84% between 2019 and 2025, eventually accounting for more than $40 Billion.

The “5G for FWA (Fixed Wireless Access): 2017 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts” report presents an in-depth assessment of the emerging 5G-based FWA ecosystem including key market drivers, challenges, enabling technologies, revenue potential, application scenarios, service provider deployment commitments, case studies, spectrum availability/allocation, vendor profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for 5G-based FWA investments and operator services.

The report comes with an associated Excel datasheet suite covering quantitative data from all numeric forecasts presented in the report.

The report covers the following topics:

5G architecture, requirements and applications

Market drivers and barriers to the adoption of 5G

Key enabling technologies and complementary concepts

Business case and application scenarios for 5G-based FWA

Analysis of spectrum availability and allocation for 5G-based FWA

Case studies of 13 FWA deployments based on 5G and other wireless technologies

Company profiles and strategies of 80 FWA vendors

Strategic recommendations for vendors and service providers

Market analysis and forecasts till 2030

Forecast Segmentation

Market forecasts are provided for each of the following submarkets and their subcategories:

5G Infrastructure Investments

5G NR (New Radio) Infrastructure

NextGen (Next Generation) Core Network

Fronthaul & Backhaul Networking

5G-Based FWA User Equipment Investments

Unit Shipments

Unit Shipment Revenue

5G-Based FWA Operator Services

Subscriptions

Service Revenue

Application Scenario Segmentation

Broadband Internet

Pay TV

IoT & Other Applications

User Base Segmentation

Residential

Business

Regional Segmentation

Asia Pacific

Eastern Europe

Latin & Central America

Middle East & Africa

North America

Western Europe

Key Questions Answered

The report provides answers to the following key questions:

How big is the opportunity for 5G-based FWA?

What trends, challenges and barriers will influence the development and adoption of 5G-based FWA?

How have advanced antenna and chip technologies made it possible to utilize millimeter wave spectrum for 5G-based FWA?

What are the key application scenarios for 5G-based FWA?

Can 5G-based FWA enable mobile operators to tap into the pay TV market?

How can mobile operators leverage early deployments of 5G-based FWA to better prepare their networks for planned 5G mobile service rollouts?

What will be the number of 5G-based FWA subscriptions in 2019 and at what rate will it grow?

Which regions and countries will be the first to adopt 5G-based FWA?

Which frequency bands are most likely to be utilized by 5G-based FWA deployments?

What is the cost saving potential of 5G-based FWA for last-mile connectivity?

Who are the key market players and what are their strategies?

What strategies should 5G-based FWA vendors and service providers adopt to remain competitive?

Key Findings

The report has the following key findings:

The market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 84% between 2019 and 2025, eventually accounting for more than $40 Billion.

SNS Research estimates that 5G-based FWA can reduce the initial cost of establishing last-mile connectivity by as much as 40% – in comparison to FTTP (Fiber-to-the-Premises). In addition, 5G can significantly accelerate rollout times by eliminating the need to lay cables as required for FTTP rollouts.

The 28 GHz frequency band is widely preferred for early 5G-based FWA deployments, as many vendors have already developed 28 GHz-capable equipment – driven by demands for early field trials in multiple markets including the United States and South Korea.

Millimeter wave wireless connectivity specialists are well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for 5G-based FWA. However, in order to compete effectively against existing mobile infrastructure giants, they will need to closely align their multi-gigabit capacity FWA solutions with 3GPP specifications.

While many industry analysts believe that 5G-based FWA is only suitable for densely populated urban areas, a number of rural carriers – including C Spire and U.S. Cellular – are beginning to view 5G as a means to deliver last-mile broadband connectivity to underserved rural communities.

Table of Contents

1 Chapter 1: Introduction 12

1.1 Executive Summary 12

1.2 Topics Covered 13

1.3 Forecast Segmentation 14

1.4 Key Questions Answered 15

1.5 Key Findings 16

1.6 Methodology 17

1.7 Target Audience 18

1.8 Companies & Organizations Mentioned 19

2 Chapter 2: An Overview of 5G 21

2.1 What is 5G? 21

2.2 High-Level Architecture of 5G Networks 21

2.2.1 5G NR (New Radio) Access Network 21

2.2.2 NextGen (Next Generation) Core Network 23

2.3 5G Performance Requirements 23

2.3.1 Data Volume 24

2.3.2 Data Rate 24

2.3.3 Bandwidth 24

2.3.4 Spectral Efficiency 25

2.3.5 Response Time & Latency 25

2.3.6 Connection Density 26

2.3.7 Reliability 26

2.3.8 Mobility 26

2.3.9 Availability & Coverage 27

2.3.10 Energy Efficiency 27

2.4 Target Application Areas 27

2.4.1 eMBB (Enhanced Mobile Broadband) 28

2.4.2 URLCC (Ultra-Reliable and Low Latency Communications) 28

2.4.3 mMTC (Massive Machine-Type Communications) 29

2.5 Key Enabling Technologies 29

2.5.1 Air Interface Design Enhancements 29

2.5.2 Centimeter & Millimeter Wave Radio Access 31

2.5.3 Advanced Antenna Technologies 31

2.5.4 D2D (Device-to-Device) Connectivity & Communication 33

2.5.5 Self-Backhauling & Mesh Networking 33

2.5.6 Spectrum Sharing & Aggregation 34

2.5.7 Multi-Site & Multi-RAN Connectivity 34

2.5.8 Control and User Plane Separation 35

2.5.9 Network Slicing 35

2.5.10 Service Based Architecture 36

2.5.11 Other Complementary Technologies & Concepts 37

2.6 Market Drivers 38

2.6.1 Why the Need for a 5G Standard? 38

2.6.2 Improving Spectrum Utilization 38

2.6.3 Advances in Key Enabling Technologies 39

2.6.4 Gigabit Wireless Connectivity: Supporting Future Services 39

2.6.5 Extreme Device Densities with the IoT (Internet of Things) 40

2.6.6 Moving Towards a Flatter Network Architecture 40

2.6.7 Role of Vertical Sectors & the 4th Industrial Revolution 40

2.7 Challenges & Inhibitors 41

2.7.1 Standardization Challenges: Too Many Stakeholders 41

2.7.2 Spectrum Regulation & Complexities 41

2.7.3 Massive MIMO, Beamforming & Antenna Technology Issues 42

2.7.4 Higher Frequencies Mean New Infrastructure 42

2.7.5 Complex Performance Requirements 42

2.7.6 Energy Efficiency & Technology Scaling 43

3 Chapter 3: Business Case, Applications & Spectrum for 5G-Based FWA 44

3.1 Overview & Revenue Potential 44

3.2 Segment-Specific Market Growth Drivers 46

3.3 Segment-Specific Market Barriers 47

3.4 Key Application Scenarios 47

3.4.1 Broadband Internet 48

3.4.2 Pay TV 49

3.4.3 IoT & Other Applications 51

3.5 Spectrum for 5G-Based FWA 52

4 Chapter 4: Case Studies of FWA Deployments 54

4.1 5G-Based FWA Networks 54

4.1.1 Arqiva 54

4.1.2 AT&T 56

4.1.3 C Spire 58

4.1.4 Hammer Fiber 60

4.1.5 Now Corporation 62

4.1.6 U.S. Cellular 63

4.1.7 Verizon Communications 64

4.2 FWA Networks Based on Other Technologies 67

4.2.1 Facebook 67

4.2.2 Google 69

4.2.3 NBN Co 71

4.2.4 Prairie Hills Wireless 73

4.2.5 Redzone Wireless 74

4.2.6 Starry 75

