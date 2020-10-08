Global Smart Dishwasher Market to register Remarkable Growth and reach USD 4.5 billion in 2026

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the Global Smart Dishwasher Market size is expected to reach USD 4.50 billion by 2026 from USD 2.4 billion in 2019 at a CAGR of 9.40% during the projection period. The changing lifestyle, the need for simplifying kitchen chores and increasing disposable incomes across the globe drive the market for smart dishwashers. People in developed countries increasingly want to refurbish their home with smart accessories, including kitchenware. The interior designers and homeowners give utmost importance to kitchen revamping or remodelling while modifying the traditional household structure and allocate substantial outlay for it. They equip kitchen with latest smart accessories and integrate them with their smart homes for convenience and utility. Consumer’s inclination towards technology advancements combined with changing socio-demographic dynamics has contributed significantly to the rise of modern kitchens. These factors are expected to propel the demand for smart dishwashers over the prediction period.

A smart dishwasher is one of the smart home appliances, which comes with improved features such as Wi-Fi connectivity, functional flexibility, smartphone controls and voice panels with virtual home-helper. Smart dishwashers are highly competent, flexible, and known to address common problems, including food particles left on utensils. They can also be integrated into a smart home design. The rising demand for kitchen appliances with features such as remote operability is likely to drive requests for smart dishwashers over the forecast period.

Based on Product, the dishwasher market is divided into two viz., Freestanding Dishwasher and Built-in Dishwasher. Freestanding dishwasher Segment secured a major share of 57.2% in 2019 and is expected to record a substantial CAGR over the projection period due to its high adoption rate in households and commercial places. Freestanding dishwashers are suitable and versatile and can be transferred to any kitchen location as per the user’s requirement. They are highly favored by occupants, as a temporary installation and, are cost-effective in comparison to a built-in model which needs specific installation. These benefits are anticipated to fetch more demand in the coming years.

Based on application, the Global Dishwasher Market is segmented into two viz., Household and Commercial. In terms of value, the household application segment dominated the market, with 81.9% share in 2019 and is expected to continue the same with the higher CAGR due to rising acceptance of smart technology among homeowners. In recent times, the households in developed nations have shown more inclination towards Wi-Fi or internet-enabled smart home and kitchen appliances.

Besides, internet penetration and improving disposable income are likely to push the demand for smart dishwasher over the forecast period. The commercial segment is anticipated to witness more than 8.0% CAGR over the forecast period due to the rapid growth of the commercial sector, especially, the hotels, cafes, and restaurants which are accepting smart dishwashers to clean loads of dishes efficiently and conveniently with less water ingesting.

Innovative technologies in the kitchen appliances, growing spending on kitchen or home enhancement designs, and remodeling the old kitchen ideas are some of the critical factors that are expected to drive the Smart Dishwasher market in the coming period. Besides, the convenience of remotely operating smart dishwasher is also expected to augment the request side of the market.

Altering lifestyles, consumers’ preference for smart accessories and rapid urbanization have increased the importance of kitchen revamp or remodeling. A modular kitchen with smart appliances is the latest development in this domain. Intenet penetration allows building smart homes and smart kitchens, adding to the convenience of the homeowners. Internet-enabled dishwasher allows remote operability as well as tracking of wash cycles through smartphones. For instance, LG Wi-Fi enabled smart dishwashers are available with built-in SmartThinQ technology that gives mobile alerts when a procedure is over. The SmartThinQ technology is linked with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, which helps check the status of cleaning. Such smart technology dishwashers bring excellent cleaning results with time, energy & water savings.

Globally, Europe is projected to register significant growth in the Smart Dishwasher Market due to the growing working populace, consumer preference for convenient and connected smart home and rising penetration of intelligent household over the prediction period. Germany is the leading market for dishwashers and is expected to expand at a remarkable CAGR during the coming period. The growing number of smart homes and preference for smart gadgets are likely to drive the demand in the North America region for the smart dishwasher. East Asia region is estimated to record substantial growth as likened to Latin America and the Middle East & Africa in terms of both value and volume due to tremendous opportunities in the East Asia region.

“The leading companies” in Global Smart Dishwasher Market are Robert Bosch GmbH, LG Electronics, Samsung Electronics Co., LTD., Haier Group Corporation, Electrolux AB, Whirlpool Corporation, Miele & Cie. KG, Panasonic Corporation, Arçelik A.Ş., SMEG S.p.A and others.

