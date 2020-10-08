Waste to Energy Market Expected to Witness the Highest Growth during 2020-2027 With : Covanta Energy Corporation Essent N.V, Haase Energietechnik AG, John Wood Group, Pacific Renewable Fuels

Waste to energy market is the process of generating power in form of electricity and heat from the waste. These energy add high value by reducing the wastage from all over the world and giving equivalent energy like the energy produced from coal and other renewable sources. The products obtained from these process are methane, methanol, ethanol, or synthetic fuel. The main industry that uses waste to energy are power & energy industry and thermal industry.

The global waste to energy market is growing at a significant pace owing to driving factors such as increasing demand for renewable sources of energy from the power and energy industry. Furthermore, Increasing in consumption of electricity due to the growth of electronics markets is also likely to drive the demand for waste to energy market in the coming years. However, high initial cost for setting up the processing plant may restrain the growth of waste to energy market. Likewise, the continous appreciation from governments for use of alternate energy which is renewable may provide a lucrative opportunity for the market players in the near future.

The “Global Waste to Energy Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the waste to energy market with detailed market segmentation by waste type, technology, application, and geography. The global waste to energy market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading waste to energy market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global waste to energy market is segmented on the basis of waste type, technology, and application. On the basis of material, the waste type, market is segmented into, municipal, solid waste, process waste, medical waste, agricultural waste, and others. On the basis of technology, the market is bifurcated into, incineration and combustion, gasification, pyrolysis, anaerobic digestion, fermentation, and others. Based on application, the global waste to energy market is segmented into, electricity generation, heat generation, combined heat and power, transport fuels, and others.

Waste to Energy Market – Company Profiles

The List of Companies

AE&E Group Gmbh

Arrow Ecology Limited

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.

Constructions Industrielles De La Mediterranee S.A.

Covanta Energy Corporation

Essent N.V.

Haase Energietechnik AG

John Wood Group PLC

Pacific Renewable Fuels Inc

Qinetiq Group Plc

Table Of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. WASTE TO ENERGY MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. WASTE TO ENERGY MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. WASTE TO ENERGY MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. WASTE TO ENERGY MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – WASTE TYPE

8. WASTE TO ENERGY MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TECHNOLOGY

9. WASTE TO ENERGY MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION

10. WASTE TO ENERGY MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

11. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

12. WASTE TO ENERGY MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

13. APPENDIX

