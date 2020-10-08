Europe 5G in IoT Market is expected to account for US$ 1,679.8 in 2027

The idea of IoT has gained traction over the past few years. Several companies and industries are focused on technology to maximally leverage the IoT as well as on regulatory protocols to promote uniformity and standardization. The IoT is assisting in optimizing process efficiencies across various industries, such as manufacturing, and transportation and logistics. Various economic, technological, and behavioral changes are empowering the growth and adoption of IoT worldwide.

5G in IoT market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 322.4 Mn in 2019 to US$ 1,679.8 Mn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 22.9% from the year 2019 to 2027.

Top Key Player:

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG,BLADEROOM GROUP LTD,DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC,Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP,Flexenclosure AB,Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd,IBM Corporation,Schneider Electric SE,Active Power, Inc.,NTT Communications Corporation

In Europe region, 5G networks is in launching phase, also Europe is highly focused toward the implementation of IoT technology, 5G would be used in IoT that would highly transform the IoT industry. The Europe 5G in IoT market size is expected to gradually increase in the coming years till 2027, owing to massive and ever-increasing demand for 5G.

EUROPE 5G IN IOT MARKET – SEGMENTATION

Europe 5G in IoT Market by

Customized Container Types

Standard 20 ft. Container Module

Standard 40 ft. Container Module

Other Customized Container Module

Europe 5G in IoT Market by Deployment Type

Indoor

Outdoor

Europe 5G in IoT Market by End-User

BFSI

Telecom & IT

OTT

Government

Healthcare

Others

Europe 5G in IoT Market by Country

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

