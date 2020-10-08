Incredible Development in Vacuum Packaging Market Growth by 2027| Amcor, Bemis Company, Berry Plastics, Coveris Holdings S.A., CVP Systems, Linpac Packaging, Multisorb Technologies, Orics Industries, Sealed Air, ULMA Packaging, S.Coop

Vacuum packaging is a type of modified atmosphere packaging where the product is placed in a tight air package, and the air is sucked out from it, and then the package is sealed. The removal of air in the package ensures that aerobic microorganism does not thrive. The lack of air and oxygen content in vacuum packaging prevent spoilage of some foods due to oxidation and microbial contamination.

The report aims to provide an overview of the vacuum packaging market with detailed market segmentation by application, packaging material, machinery, process, pack type, and geography. The global vacuum packaging market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading vacuum packaging market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global vacuum packaging market is segmented on the basis of application, packaging material, machinery, process, and pack type. On the basis of application, the vacuum packaging market is segmented into food, pharmaceuticals, industrial goods, and others. The vacuum packaging market on the basis of packaging material is classified into polyethylene, polyamide, ethylene vinyl alcohol, and others. Based on machinery, the global vacuum packaging market is divided into thermoformers, external vacuum sealers, tray sealing machines, and others. Based on the process, the global vacuum packaging market is divided into skin vacuum packaging, shrink vacuum packaging, and others. On the basis of pack type, the vacuum packaging market is segmented into flexible packaging, semi-rigid packaging, and rigid packaging.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry, including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global vacuum packaging market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America. The vacuum packaging market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally, along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the vacuum packaging market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions, namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America, after evaluating political, economic, social, and technological factors affecting the vacuum packaging market in these regions.

