Flooring & Carpets Market Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends up to 2026 | Armstrong World Industries, Autoneum Holding, Balta Industries, Beaulieu Group

LOS ANGELES, United States:The report titled Global Flooring & Carpets Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Flooring & Carpets market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Flooring & Carpets market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Flooring & Carpets market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Flooring & Carpets market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Flooring & Carpets report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Flooring & Carpets report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Flooring & Carpets market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Flooring & Carpets market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Flooring & Carpets market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Flooring & Carpets market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Flooring & Carpets market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Flooring & Carpets Market Research Report: Armstrong World Industries, Autoneum Holding, Balta Industries, Beaulieu Group, Ceramica Cleopatra Group, China Flooring Holding, Dare Technology, Dixie Group, Eczacibasi Holding, Forbo Holding, FRITZ EGGER, Gerflor Group, Grupo Lamosa SAB de CV, Gruppo Concorde, Gustaf Kahr AB, Halstead (James), Interface Incorporated, Internacional de Ceramica SAB de CV, Kaindl Flooring, Krono Holding, Marazzi Group, Milliken & Company, Tarkett, Suminoe Textile, Sika, RPM International, Roca Corporacion Empresarial, etc.

The Flooring & Carpets Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Flooring & Carpets market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Flooring & Carpets market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Flooring & Carpets market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Flooring & Carpets industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Flooring & Carpets market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Flooring & Carpets market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Flooring & Carpets market?

Table of Contents:

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segmentation

1.3 Research Objectives

1.4 Research Methodology

1.4.1 Research Process

1.4.2 Data Triangulation

1.4.3 Research Approach

1.4.4 Base Year

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) Impact Will Have a Severe Impact on Global Growth

1.5.1 Covid-19 Impact: Global GDP Growth, 2019, 2020 and 2021 Projections

1.5.2 Covid-19 Impact: Commodity Prices Indices

1.5.3 Covid-19 Impact: Global Major Government Policy

1.6 The Covid-19 Impact on Flooring & Carpets Industry

1.7 COVID-19 Impact: Flooring & Carpets Market Trends 2 Global Flooring & Carpets Quarterly Market Size Analysis

2.1 Flooring & Carpets Business Impact Assessment – COVID-19

2.1.1 Global Flooring & Carpets Market Size, Pre-COVID-19 and Post- COVID-19 Comparison, 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Flooring & Carpets Price, Pre-COVID-19 and Post- COVID-19 Comparison, 2015-2026

2.2 Global Flooring & Carpets Quarterly Market Size 2020-2021

2.3 COVID-19-Driven Market Dynamics and Factor Analysis

2.3.1 Drivers

2.3.2 Restraints

2.3.3 Opportunities

2.3.4 Challenges 3 Quarterly Competitive Assessment, 2020

3.1 Global Flooring & Carpets Quarterly Market Size by Manufacturers, 2019 VS 2020

3.2 Global Flooring & Carpets Factory Price by Manufacturers

3.3 Location of Key Manufacturers Flooring & Carpets Manufacturing Factories and Area Served

3.4 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Flooring & Carpets Market

3.5 Key Manufacturers Flooring & Carpets Product Offered

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Impact of Covid-19 on Flooring & Carpets Segments, By Type

4.1 Introduction

1.4.1 Floor Mats

1.4.2 Carpets

4.2 By Type, Global Flooring & Carpets Market Size, 2019-2021

4.2.1 By Type, Global Flooring & Carpets Market Size by Type, 2020-2021

4.2.2 By Type, Global Flooring & Carpets Price, 2020-2021 5 Impact of Covid-19 on Flooring & Carpets Segments, By Application

5.1 Overview

5.5.1 Automotive

5.5.2 Commercial

5.5.3 Residential

5.5.4 Transportation

5.2 By Application, Global Flooring & Carpets Market Size, 2019-2021

5.2.1 By Application, Global Flooring & Carpets Market Size by Application, 2019-2021

5.2.2 By Application, Global Flooring & Carpets Price, 2020-2021 6 Geographic Analysis

6.1 Introduction

6.2 North America

6.2.1 Macroeconomic Indicators of US

6.2.2 US

6.2.3 Canada

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Macroeconomic Indicators of Europe

6.3.2 Germany

6.3.3 France

6.3.4 UK

6.3.5 Italy

6.4 Asia-Pacific

6.4.1 Macroeconomic Indicators of Asia-Pacific

6.4.2 China

6.4.3 Japan

6.4.4 South Korea

6.4.5 India

6.4.6 ASEAN

6.5 Rest of World

6.5.1 Latin America

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa 7 Company Profiles

7.1 Armstrong World Industries

7.1.1 Armstrong World Industries Business Overview

7.1.2 Armstrong World Industries Flooring & Carpets Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.1.3 Armstrong World Industries Flooring & Carpets Product Introduction

7.1.4 Armstrong World Industries Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.2 Autoneum Holding

7.2.1 Autoneum Holding Business Overview

7.2.2 Autoneum Holding Flooring & Carpets Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.2.3 Autoneum Holding Flooring & Carpets Product Introduction

7.2.4 Autoneum Holding Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.3 Balta Industries

7.3.1 Balta Industries Business Overview

7.3.2 Balta Industries Flooring & Carpets Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.3.3 Balta Industries Flooring & Carpets Product Introduction

7.3.4 Balta Industries Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.4 Beaulieu Group

7.4.1 Beaulieu Group Business Overview

7.4.2 Beaulieu Group Flooring & Carpets Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.4.3 Beaulieu Group Flooring & Carpets Product Introduction

7.4.4 Beaulieu Group Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.5 Ceramica Cleopatra Group

7.5.1 Ceramica Cleopatra Group Business Overview

7.5.2 Ceramica Cleopatra Group Flooring & Carpets Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.5.3 Ceramica Cleopatra Group Flooring & Carpets Product Introduction

7.5.4 Ceramica Cleopatra Group Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.6 China Flooring Holding

7.6.1 China Flooring Holding Business Overview

7.6.2 China Flooring Holding Flooring & Carpets Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.6.3 China Flooring Holding Flooring & Carpets Product Introduction

7.6.4 China Flooring Holding Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.7 Dare Technology

7.7.1 Dare Technology Business Overview

7.7.2 Dare Technology Flooring & Carpets Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.7.3 Dare Technology Flooring & Carpets Product Introduction

7.7.4 Dare Technology Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.8 Dixie Group

7.8.1 Dixie Group Business Overview

7.8.2 Dixie Group Flooring & Carpets Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.8.3 Dixie Group Flooring & Carpets Product Introduction

7.8.4 Dixie Group Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.9 Eczacibasi Holding

7.9.1 Eczacibasi Holding Business Overview

7.9.2 Eczacibasi Holding Flooring & Carpets Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.9.3 Eczacibasi Holding Flooring & Carpets Product Introduction

7.9.4 Eczacibasi Holding Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.10 Forbo Holding

7.10.1 Forbo Holding Business Overview

7.10.2 Forbo Holding Flooring & Carpets Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.10.3 Forbo Holding Flooring & Carpets Product Introduction

7.10.4 Forbo Holding Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.11 FRITZ EGGER

7.11.1 FRITZ EGGER Business Overview

7.11.2 FRITZ EGGER Flooring & Carpets Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.11.3 FRITZ EGGER Flooring & Carpets Product Introduction

7.11.4 FRITZ EGGER Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.12 Gerflor Group

7.12.1 Gerflor Group Business Overview

7.12.2 Gerflor Group Flooring & Carpets Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.12.3 Gerflor Group Flooring & Carpets Product Introduction

7.12.4 Gerflor Group Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.13 Grupo Lamosa SAB de CV

7.13.1 Grupo Lamosa SAB de CV Business Overview

7.13.2 Grupo Lamosa SAB de CV Flooring & Carpets Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.13.3 Grupo Lamosa SAB de CV Flooring & Carpets Product Introduction

7.13.4 Grupo Lamosa SAB de CV Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.14 Gruppo Concorde

7.14.1 Gruppo Concorde Business Overview

7.14.2 Gruppo Concorde Flooring & Carpets Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.14.3 Gruppo Concorde Flooring & Carpets Product Introduction

7.14.4 Gruppo Concorde Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.15 Gustaf Kahr AB

7.15.1 Gustaf Kahr AB Business Overview

7.15.2 Gustaf Kahr AB Flooring & Carpets Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.15.3 Gustaf Kahr AB Flooring & Carpets Product Introduction

7.15.4 Gustaf Kahr AB Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.16 Halstead (James)

7.16.1 Halstead (James) Business Overview

7.16.2 Halstead (James) Flooring & Carpets Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.16.3 Halstead (James) Flooring & Carpets Product Introduction

7.16.4 Halstead (James) Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.17 Interface Incorporated

7.17.1 Interface Incorporated Business Overview

7.17.2 Interface Incorporated Flooring & Carpets Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.17.3 Interface Incorporated Flooring & Carpets Product Introduction

7.17.4 Interface Incorporated Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.18 Internacional de Ceramica SAB de CV

7.18.1 Internacional de Ceramica SAB de CV Business Overview

7.18.2 Internacional de Ceramica SAB de CV Flooring & Carpets Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.18.3 Internacional de Ceramica SAB de CV Flooring & Carpets Product Introduction

7.18.4 Internacional de Ceramica SAB de CV Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.19 Kaindl Flooring

7.19.1 Kaindl Flooring Business Overview

7.19.2 Kaindl Flooring Flooring & Carpets Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.19.3 Kaindl Flooring Flooring & Carpets Product Introduction

7.19.4 Kaindl Flooring Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.20 Krono Holding

7.20.1 Krono Holding Business Overview

7.20.2 Krono Holding Flooring & Carpets Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.20.3 Krono Holding Flooring & Carpets Product Introduction

7.20.4 Krono Holding Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.21 Marazzi Group

7.21.1 Marazzi Group Business Overview

7.21.2 Marazzi Group Flooring & Carpets Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.21.3 Marazzi Group Flooring & Carpets Product Introduction

7.21.4 Marazzi Group Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.22 Milliken & Company

7.22.1 Milliken & Company Business Overview

7.22.2 Milliken & Company Flooring & Carpets Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.22.3 Milliken & Company Flooring & Carpets Product Introduction

7.22.4 Milliken & Company Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.23 Tarkett

7.23.1 Tarkett Business Overview

7.23.2 Tarkett Flooring & Carpets Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.23.3 Tarkett Flooring & Carpets Product Introduction

7.23.4 Tarkett Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.24 Suminoe Textile

7.24.1 Suminoe Textile Business Overview

7.24.2 Suminoe Textile Flooring & Carpets Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.24.3 Suminoe Textile Flooring & Carpets Product Introduction

7.24.4 Suminoe Textile Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.25 Sika

7.25.1 Sika Business Overview

7.25.2 Sika Flooring & Carpets Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.25.3 Sika Flooring & Carpets Product Introduction

7.25.4 Sika Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.26 RPM International

7.26.1 RPM International Business Overview

7.26.2 RPM International Flooring & Carpets Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.26.3 RPM International Flooring & Carpets Product Introduction

7.26.4 RPM International Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.27 Roca Corporacion Empresarial

7.27.1 Roca Corporacion Empresarial Business Overview

7.27.2 Roca Corporacion Empresarial Flooring & Carpets Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.27.3 Roca Corporacion Empresarial Flooring & Carpets Product Introduction

7.27.4 Roca Corporacion Empresarial Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments 8 Supply Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Flooring & Carpets Supply Chain Analysis

8.1.1 Flooring & Carpets Supply Chain Analysis

8.1.2 Covid-19 Impact on Flooring & Carpets Supply Chain

8.2 Distribution Channels Analysis

8.2.1 Flooring & Carpets Distribution Channels

8.2.2 Covid-19 Impact on Flooring & Carpets Distribution Channels

8.2.3 Flooring & Carpets Distributors

8.3 Flooring & Carpets Customers 9 Key Findings 10 Appendix

10.1 About Us

10.2 Disclaimer

