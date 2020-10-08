Digital Advertising Market Ongoing Trends and Recent Developments by 2027 – Amazon, Facebook, Google, IAC/InterActiveCorp, LinkedIn, Microsoft, Nanjing Marketing, Twitter, Verizon Media, Yahoo

Digital advertising is also called internet advertising/online advertising. Digital marketing is the most effective way of advertising, hence its gaining popularity, which drives the growth of the market. Growing digitalization and technological development are also positively acting on the growth of the digital advertising market. The number of users on social media such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and others is exploding the growth of the digital advertising market.

Digital advertising is the modern way of advertising. Various benefits offered by digital advertising such as an effective way to reach peoples, high speed, flexibility, instant gratification, and others that propels the growth of the digital advertising market. Digital advertising is a cost-effective way of advertising, hence the growing demand for the digital advertising market. Increasing penetration with smart devices and the availability of high-speed internet is the major factor that fuels the growth of the digital advertising market. Increasing spending on the advertisement by the companies is expected to grow demand for the digital advertising market.

The reports cover key developments in the Digital Advertising market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Digital Advertising market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Digital Advertising market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Com, Inc.

Facebook, Inc.

Google LLC

IAC/InterActiveCorp

LinkedIn Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Nanjing Marketing Group Ltd. (Baidu)

Twitter, Inc.

Verizon Media

Yahoo

The “Global Digital Advertising Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Digital Advertising market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. The global Digital Advertising market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Digital Advertising market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global digital advertising market is segmented on the basis of methods, end-users. On the basis of methods the market is segmented as digital video advertising, display advertising, search engine marketing, classifieds, lead generation, mobile advertising, others. On the basis of end-users the market is segmented as retail industry, healthcare industry, IT and telecommunication, BFSI, automotive, travel and tourism industry, media and entertainment, others.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Digital Advertising market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Digital Advertising Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Digital Advertising market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Digital Advertising market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Digital Advertising Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Digital Advertising Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Digital Advertising Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Digital Advertising Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

