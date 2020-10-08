Europe 5G in IoT Market Global Research and Clinical Survey Report 2020 to 2027 | AT&T Inc., BT Group Plc, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, Nokia Corporation, Qualcomm Corporation

The Europe 5G in IoT Market is growing along with the Technology industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.
5G is important for the Internet of Things because of the need for a faster network with greater capacity that can meet connectivity needs. This broader spectrum available for use increases the overall bandwidth of cellular networks, enabling the connection of additional devices.
The 5G technology would certainly transform the connected IoT devices; the connected devices would take a great hike in the coming years globally, especially for industrial connections, which are a critical component of smart cities. However, according to the telecommunications experts, 4G networks are not capable of managing connected cities; hence, the announcement of 5G networks is at full-throttle to support the massive amount of data that smart cities and others would generate.
5G in IoT – MARKET SEGMENTATION
Europe 5G in IoT Market by Radio Technology
- 5G NR Standalone Architecture
- 5G NR Non-Standalone Architecture
Europe 5G in IoT Market by Device Range
- Short Range IoT Devices
- Wide Range IoT Devices
Europe 5G in IoT Market by End-User Industry
- Manufacturing
- Energy and Utilities
- Government
- Healthcare
- Transportation and Logistics
- Mining
- Others
Europe 5G in IoT Market by Country
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- UK
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
Europe 5G in IoT market: Companies Mentioned
- AT&T Inc.
- BT Group Plc
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd
- Nokia Corporation
- Qualcomm Corporation
- Singapore Telecommunications Limited (Singtel)
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
- Telefónica S.A.
- Telstra Corporation Limited
- Vodafone Group PLC
