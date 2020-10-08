COVID-19 Impact on Server Microprocessor Market 2020 Size, Share, Global Trends, Comprehensive Research Study, Development Status, Opportunities, Future Plans, Competitive Landscape and Growth by Forecast 2027

The Insight Partners published a new report, titled, “Server Microprocessor Market”. The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain a competitive advantage.

A server microprocessor is a single chip that integrates the function of the CPU (central processing unit) of a computer. The microprocessor consists of many features such as logical functions, timing functions, data storage, and interaction with the tangential devices. The server microprocessor is one of the significant components of the server, which handles all the instruction or task assigned to it with the development of advanced technology. This feature of the microprocessor has fueled the growth of the server microprocessor market.

List of the Top Key Players of Server Microprocessor Market:

1.ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC

2.BAIKAL ELECTRONICS OJSC

3.HISILICON TECHNOLOGIES CO. LTD.

4.IBM CORPORATION

5.INTEL CORPORATION

6.MEDIATEK INC.

7.NVIDIA CORPORATION

8.QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES INC.

9.TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INCORPORATED

10.TOSHIBA CORPORATION

Increasing demand for cloud-based services and rising data centers are some of the key factors which drive the growth for the global server microprocessor market. Besides, an upsurge in user-based online services such as YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook also helps to boost demand for the server microprocessor market. However, high cost is a key factor impeding growth for global server microprocessor market. Additionally, sophisticated user design, lack of skilled employee, and high capital investment restrain its growth in the global server microprocessor market. Nonetheless, handling heavy workloads for the IT companies from the server room and data center to the cloud premises upsurge the growth for global server microprocessor market.

