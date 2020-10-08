COVID-19 Impact on RFID in Retail Market 2020 Size, Share, Global Trends, Comprehensive Research Study, Development Status, Opportunities, Future Plans, Competitive Landscape and Growth by Forecast 2027

The Insight Partners provides you global research analysis on “RFID in Retail Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the global market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the RFID in Retail market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The radio frequency identification or RFID is a tracking technology which utilizes tags or chips for transmitting the signal to remote scanners. RFID is used for a multitude of applications such as vehicle tracking, patient tracking, and financial transactions, among others. This technology in the retail sector enables retailers to precise inventory management by tracking their inventory throughout the retail supply chain. RFID in retail is similar to the barcode system. The difference is that the former uses radio waves to read data from tags. It can be used to prevent theft and track products that are moved or misplaced. Besides, RFID in retail is utilized to perform cashless transactions and automated checkouts.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the RFID in Retail market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the RFID in Retail market segments and regions.

The research on the RFID in Retail market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the RFID in Retail market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the RFID in Retail market.

List of the Top Key Players of RFID in Retail Market:

1.Alien Technology, LLC

2.Applied Wireless, Inc.

3.ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions

4.Avery Dennison Corporation

5.Checkpoint Systems

6.GAO RFID Inc.

7.Honeywell International Inc.

8.NXP Semiconductors

9.Smartrac N.V.

10.Zebra Technologies Corp.

The RFID in retail market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increased applicability in the retail sector for inventory management and asset tracking applications. In addition to this, other benefits such as reduced human errors, automated checkouts, and interactive advertisements further fuel the growth of the RFID in retail market. However, high installation costs is a restraint for the RFID in retail market. Nonetheless, the adoption of RFID in retail industry in the developing countries offers lucrative opportunities for the RFID in retail market during the forecast period.

RFID in Retail Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

