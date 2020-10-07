What’s Driving the Vertical Farming Market 2023 Growth during COVID-19 pandemic | CAGR: 23.6%

The global vertical farming market was valued at $1.5 billion in 2016, and is projected to reach $6.4billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 23.6% from 2017 to 2023.

Vertical farming is a nontraditional method to grow crops, which enables ease of harvesting, no effect of climate, high yield, minimal usage of pesticides, less area requirement, and less water consumption. For instance, one hectare of vertical farming is equivalent to nine hectares of traditional outdoor farming, and saves nearly 200 tons of water on a daily basis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00013621

Aeroponics, a growth mechanism of vertical farming uses mist, mixed with vital nutrients, water, and oxygen and directs it to the open roots of the plants for their growth. This growth mechanism is a closed-loop system that uses approximately 95% less water than field farming. This technique does not use pesticides in addition to zero harmful waste production in the environment. The controlled environment of aeroponics has the capability to produce approximately 70% more yield as compared to traditional agriculture.

The demand for vertical farming is expected to increase rapidly across the globe during the forecast period, owing to various factors such as rise in popularity of organic food, increase in urban population, and decrease on arable land. However, high initial investments and involvement of nascent technology hamper the market growth.

Some of the key players of Vertical Farming Market:

AeroFarm, FarmedHere, Illumitex, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Sky Green, Everlight Electronics, Green Sense Farms, American Hydroponics, Hort Americas, Agrilution, and others.

The Global Vertical Farming Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Get Discount for This Report @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/AMR00013621

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Vertical Farming market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2023 for overall Vertical Farming market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Vertical Farming Market Size

2.2 Vertical Farming Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Vertical Farming Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Vertical Farming Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Vertical Farming Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Vertical Farming Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Vertical Farming Sales by Product

4.2 Global Vertical Farming Revenue by Product

4.3 Vertical Farming Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Vertical Farming Breakdown Data by End User

About Premium market insights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.