Pain Management Drugs Market is Estimated to Reach $77,131 million by 2023 with top key players like Novartis AG,Eli Lilly & Company,Abbott Laboratories,Endo Health Solutions, Inc

Pain management is a branch of medicine, which employs approach to ease the suffering and improve the quality of life of individuals suffering from pain. Pain can be classified based on its occurrence and duration along with the affected body part. First line of treatment for pain management is pharmaceutical therapeutics or pain killer drugs, most of which are well-known brands. The global pain management drugs market was valued at $58,577 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $77,131 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 4% from 2017 to 2023.

Rise in geriatric population is the major factor that drives the growth of the global pain management market, as aged people are more prone to suffer from joint pain and other chronic conditions. Moreover, surge in prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetic neuropathy, and osteoarthritis propels the market growth.

Furthermore, increase in number of surgical procedures and rise in healthcare expenditure are expected to fuel the growth of the market. However, drug exploitation, patent expiration of prescription pain medication drugs, and availability of substitutes such as pain relief devices restrain the market growth.

Some of the key players of Pain Management Drugs Market:

Novartis AG,Eli Lilly & Company,Abbott Laboratories,Endo Health Solutions, Inc.,Purdue Pharma L.P.,Pfizer, Inc.,F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.,Merck & Co. Inc.,Johnson & Johnson,GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

The Global Pain Management Drugs Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Pain Management Drugs market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2023 for overall Pain Management Drugs market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.