Public Works Software Market 2020 COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Deployment (Cloud-Based, On-Premises); Organization Size (Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises) and Geography

Public works software supports local governments in keep local buildings and infrastructure safe for citizens. Public works software can also help in advancing community development by handling important infrastructure projects. Public works solutions can decrease operational costs by optimizing asset and personnel allocation.

Key Players:

1. Dialogic Corporation

2. Diametriq

3. F5 Networks, Inc.

4. Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

5. Nokia

6. Oracle Corporation

7. Ribbon Communications Operating Company, Inc.

8. Sandvine Corporation

9. Squire Technologies Ltd

10. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Delivery of basic asset and facility management features for maintenance, repairs, or installations is one of the major factors driving the growth of the public works software market. Moreover, features such as optimize resource utilization and tracking of milestones are anticipated to boost the growth of the public works software market.

The “Global Public Works Software Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the public works software market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of public works software market with detailed market segmentation by deployment, organization size. The global public works software market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading public works software market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the public works software market.

The global public works software market is segmented on the basis of deployment, organization size. On the basis of deployment, the market is segmented as cloud-based, on-premises. On the basis of organization size, the market is segmented as small and medium enterprises, large enterprises.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global public works software market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The public works software market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting public works software market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the public works software market in these regions.