Robotics Technology Market Statistics, Facts and Figures, Growth Overview, Size, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2020 | ABB Group,Adept Technology,Fanuc Corporation,Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Robotics Technology, is a combination of machine tools and computer applications, used for the designing, manufacturing and application of robots. Use of robotics technology allows consumers to automate processes, increase productivity, enhance quality and reduce human errors. Robotics technology is used in a wide range of industries including healthcare, defense, aerospace, automotive and infrastructure. Robots can be used for numerous activities which include assembling products, detecting and defusing bombs, surgical operations, product inspection, space missions, and domestic works such as cleaning and other household chores. The impending need of automation solutions is a major factor that drives this market.

Manufacturers are increasingly opting for process automation, owing to the rise in labor costs and market competition. A dynamic rise in the number of smartphones and tablets supplements the process of robot development and contributes to the growth of the global market. Additionally, emerging technologies in robotics and cost reduction in products with the use of robots supplement the market growth.

ABB Group,Adept Technology,Fanuc Corporation,Yaskawa Electric Corporation,KUKA AG,iRobot,Intuitive Surgical,Honda Motor Co., Ltd.,Yamaha Corporation,Kawasaki Heavy Industries

The Global Robotics Technology Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Robotics Technology market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2020 for overall Robotics Technology market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

