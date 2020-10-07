Sweeteners Market Size Outlook 2027: Top Companies, Trends, Growth Factors Details by Regions, Types and Applications

Sweeteners or sugar substitutes are defined as the food additives which offer a sweet taste just to that of sugar. These products are comparatively low in calories or calorie free and are used as a healthy substitute to sugar. Some of the generally used natural sweeteners are xylitol, stevia, erythritol and others while artificial sweeteners include aspartame, neotame, acesulfame K, sucralose, glutamate and others. Sweeteners are used in a diversified range of application such as beverages, bakery and confectionery, dairy and frozen desserts, and others.

The sweeteners market has witnessed a significant growth owing to factors such as rising demand of low calorie products coupled with growing consumer orientation towards healthy food items such as candies and jellies. Moreover, the dynamic shift in consumer preferences toward food and beverages made up of natural ingredients provides a huge market opportunity for the key players operating in the sweeteners market. However, high cost of natural sweeteners is projected to hamper the overall growth of the sweeteners market.

Major Key Players covered in this report:

AJINOMOTO

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Cargill Incorporated

CELANESE CORPORATION

COFCO International

DuPont Nutrition & Health

Kerry Group PLC

Tate & Lyle Plc

Tereos SA

Wilmar International Limited

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Sweeteners market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Sweeteners market segments and regions.

The research on the Sweeteners market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Sweeteners market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Sweeteners market.

Sweeteners Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

