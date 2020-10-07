Chicory Market Size Outlook 2027: Top Companies, Trends, Growth Factors Details by Regions, Types and Applications

Chicory refers to a perennial herbaceous plant, used mostly for salads. Chicory is a member of the dandelion family. Chicory roots are roasted and used as a substitute for coffee. These roots are a natural source of probiotics and help in reducing weights. Chicory offers various health benefits such as boosting the immunity system and detoxification of lever etc.

Regional integration and free trade agreements drive the growth of the chicory market. Besides this, the growing friend for food court and the emergence of modern retail format also boosts the market growth. However, lack of awareness restricts the growth of the chicory market. The rising demand for healthy beverages worldwide is expected to bolster the growth of the chicory market in the years to come.

Major Key Players covered in this report:

1. Cargill Incorporated

2. Delecto Foods Pvt Ltd.

3. Farmvilla Food Industries Limited

4. Jamnagar Chicory Industries

5 .Leroux

6. Nature’s Gold Production B.V.

7. Organic Herb Trading Company

8. Pioneer Chicory

9. Starwest Botanicals

10. STOKROS Company Ltd.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Chicory market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Chicory market segments and regions.

The research on the Chicory market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Chicory market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Chicory market.

Chicory Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

