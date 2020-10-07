Automotive Glass Market Size Outlook 2027: Top Companies, Trends, Growth Factors Details by Regions, Types and Applications

The glass used in the manufacturing of cars and other vehicles is different from those used in building and construction activities. The automotive glass is more of safety glass to protect the vehicle as well as occupant inside it. Tempered and laminated glassed are used in windshields, the vehicle’s side, and back windows. Increasing use in the sunroof segment is also witnessed in recent years. The increasing sales of automobiles provide a positive outlook for the market players in the coming years.

The automotive glass market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as developments in the field of smart glass and increasing applicability of glass in automobiles. Also, the demand for laminated glazing is expected to boost market growth. However, alternatives like polycarbonate glazing may hinder the growth of the automotive glass market during the forecast period.

Major Key Players covered in this report:

AGC Inc

Corning Incorporated

Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd

Gentex Corporation

Guardian Industries

Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd

Saint-Gobain Sekurit

Sisecam Group

Vitro SAB de CV

Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Automotive Glass market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Automotive Glass market segments and regions.

The research on the Automotive Glass market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Automotive Glass market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Automotive Glass market.

Automotive Glass Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

