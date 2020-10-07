Cold Plasma Market by Industry, Application (Adhesion, Etching, Wound Healing, Cancer treatment)

The Cold Plasma Market report shows the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share and the market by type and application. The report deeply described by experts team and made full report on Cold Plasma Market with Forecasts 2024.

Need a Free Sample Report? Visit: https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=854563

The Global Cold Plasma Market size is expected to reach USD 3.1 Billion by 2024 from USD 1.5 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast period.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Cold Plasma Market:

Nordson Corporation

Adtec Plasma Technology Co. Ltd

Plasmatreat GmbH

Apyx Medical Corporation

P2i Limited

Relyon Plasma GmbH

Henniker Plasma

Enercon Industries Corporation

AcXys Plasma Technologies

Tantec A/S

Europlasma Nv

Thierry Corporation

Surfx Technologies, LLC

SOFTAL Corona & Plasma GmbH

Coating Plasma Innovation

Ferrarini & Benelli Srl

Neoplas GmbH

Terraplasma GmbH

Molecular Plasma Group

CINOGY Technologies GmbH

“By polymer & plastic industry, the surface treatment segment accounted for the largest market share of the market”

Within the polymer & plastic industry, the cold plasma market has been segmented into surface treatment, printability, adhesion, and other applications. The surface treatment segment accounted for the largest share of the cold plasma industry in 2019. Advantages of cold plasma treatment,such as enabling surfaces to be contamination-free from dirt, grease, oils, and fluorine, which allows for better wetting, initial adhesion, and long-term stability drive the growth of this segment.

“Atmospheric cold plasma for the polymer & plastic industry is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

Based onthe regime for the polymer & plastic industry, the cold plasma market has been segmented into atmospheric cold plasma and low-pressure cold plasma. The atmospheric cold plasma segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR owing to the profitable, fast, and environment-friendly option.

Direct Purchase this report and Get 25% Discount @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=854563