Brain Monitoring Market by Product (Device, MRI, CT, PET, EEG, EMG, MEG, TCD, ICP, Electrode, Paste, Gel, Battery, Cable, Invasive),

The Brain Monitoring Market report shows the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share and the market by type and application. The report deeply described by experts team and made full report on Brain Monitoring Market with Forecasts 2024.

The Global Brain Monitoring Market is expected to reach 11.6 Billion by 2024 from USD 8.7 Billion in 2019,at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Brain Monitoring Market:

Advanced Brain Monitoring (US)

Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan)

Natus Medical, Inc. (US)

Philips Healthcare (Netherlands)

GE Healthcare (US)

Siemens Healthineers (Germany)

Compumedics, Ltd. (Australia)

Medtronic (Ireland)

CAS Medical Systems, Inc. (US)

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)

Masimo Corporation (US)

Spiegelberg GmbH& Co. KG (Germany)

Cadwell Industries (US)

NeuroWave Systems, Inc. (US)

Nonin Medical, Inc. (US)

Integra LifeSciences Corporation (US)

Neurosoft (Russia)

Rimed (US)

The electrodes segment is expected to register the highest growth rate in the forecast period. Technological advancements have enhanced the tissue interface of electrodes and facilitated the development of cost-effective, high-performance electrodes in this market.

On the basis of region, the global brain monitoring market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia, and the RoW. North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global brain monitoring market in 2019, while Asia is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

Table Of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Market Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology