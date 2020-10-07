Bone Densitometer Market by Type, Application (Osteopenia & Osteoporosis, Cystic Fibrosis, CKD, Rheumatoid Arthritis)

The Bone Densitometer Market report shows the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share and the market by type and application. The report deeply described by experts team and made full report on Bone Densitometer Market with Forecasts 2024.

The Bone Densitometers Market is projected to reach USD 311 Million by 2024 from USD 247 Million in 2019, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

#Key Players- GE Healthcare (US), Hologic, Inc. (US), OSI Systems, Inc. (US), Diagnostic Medical Systems Group (France), Swissray Global Healthcare Holding, Ltd. (Taiwan), BeamMed, Ltd. (Israel), Echolight S.P.A (Italy), Scanflex Healthcare AB (Sweden), Medonica Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Eurotec Systems S.r.l (Italy), Ampall Co., Ltd. (South Korea), L’acn L’accessorio Nucleare S.R.L (Italy), Shenzen XRAY Electric Co., Ltd. (China), YOZMA BMTech Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Nanoomtech Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Osteosys Corporation (South Korea), FURUNO Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan), Xianyang Kanrota Digital Ultrasound System, Co., Ltd. (China), XinGaoYi Co., Ltd. (China), Anjue Medical Equipment (China), Oscare Medical Oy (Finland), Medilink (France), CyberLogic, Inc. (US), Nanjing Kejin Industrial Co., Ltd. (China), and Trivitron Healthcare (India).

Based on the type, the bone densitometers market is segmented into dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry (DXA) scanners and peripheral bone densitometers. The dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry (DXA) scanners segment is projected to witness the highest growth in the bone densitometers market during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the bone densitometers market has been segmented into osteoporosis & osteopenia diagnosis, body composition measurement, rheumatoid arthritis diagnosis, cystic fibrosis diagnosis, and chronic kidney disease diagnosis. The osteoporosis & osteopenia diagnosis segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018.

