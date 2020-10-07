Vehicle Tracking Systems Market 2018 In-Depth Analysis, Strategies, Challenges & Forecast 2025

As per the current market trends and the promising nature of the vehicle tracking systems market, it can be estimated that the future holds positive outcomes. The study discusses the prime market growth factors along with future projections expected to impact the vehicle tracking systems market during the period between 2018 and 2025. In addition, a deep analysis of the competitive landscape, including prime market players is also enclosed in this report.

The global vehicle tracking systems market is expected to reach $14,957.5 million by 2025, from $3,795.0 million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 19.9% from 2018 to 2025. Vehicle tracking systems are used for checking and controlling the vehicle development, utilizing GPS, mobiles, PCs, equipment interface, and other devices.

The key factor that drives the growth of the global vehicle tracking systems market includes upsurge in adoption of smart transport solutions. Moreover, rise in fleet operations especially in emerging markets is expected to boost the revenue growth of the market during the forecast period. In addition, vehicle tracking systems ensure safety and security within transportation services, thereby increasing their demand. However, increase in choices pertaining to vehicle tracking systems creating market shifts is expected to hinder the market growth. Conversely, introduction of 5G technology and identification of new industry verticals are anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the growth of the market.

The vehicle tracking systems market is segmented based on type, vehicle type, application, industry vertical, and region. Based on type, the market is categorized into active and passive. By type of vehicle, it is divided into commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles. By application, it is fragmented into mobile tracking, cellular tracking, and satellite tracking. In terms of vertical industry it is segregated into transport & logistics, construction & manufacturing, aviation, retail, government, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the largest market for vehicle tracking systems during the forecast period.

Key Market Segments

BY TYPE

• Active

• Passive

BY VEHICLE TYPE

• Commercial Vehicles

• Passenger Vehicles

BY APPLICATION

• Mobile Tracking

• Cellular Tracking

• Satellite Tracking

BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

• Transportation and Logistics

• Construction

• Aviation

• Retail

• Government

• Other Industry Verticals

BY REGION

• North America

• U.S.

• Mexico

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• UK

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

• Latin America

• Middle East

• Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

• AT&T Inc.

• Cartrack Holdings Limited

• Continental AG

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Verizon Communications Inc.

• Spireon, Inc.

• Geotab Inc.

• Inseego Corp.

• TomTom, Inc.

• TeletracNavman US Ltd.

