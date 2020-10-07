Liquid Detergents Market Perceptions Targeting Industrial Expansion Studied during the Forecast Period, 2018-2025

The global market status for liquid detergents is precisely examined through a smart research report added to the broad database managed by Facto Market Insights. The study discusses the prime market growth factors along with future projections expected to impact the Liquid Detergent Market during the period between 2018 and 2025. Furthermore, readers can gather knowledge about the economic status, demographics and competitive landscape which is prevailing in the concerned industry. In addition, a deep analysis of the competitive landscape, including prime market players is also enclosed in this report.

Liquid detergents are complex mixture of surfactants used for effective cleaning action on dirt and grease. These detergents aid in washing process by reducing the surface tension of water. Increase in preference of consumers for multipurpose and time-saving liquid detergents significantly fuels the growth of the market.

The key factors driving the growth of the global liquid detergent market include shift in consumer preference toward liquid detergent as compared to powder detergents, increase in penetration of washing machines & dishwashers, and improved performance & continuous product innovation. Moreover, packaging format easing convenience for handling of liquid detergent and upsurge in consumer inclination toward healthy lifestyle coupled with rise in purchasing power boost the growth of the market. However, factors such as high price of liquid detergents and availability of counterfeit products impede the overall market growth. New objectives for liquid detergents have been introduced, apart from primary purpose of cleansing of dirt and grease. The product is now being developed to provide antibacterial effect, long-lasting fragrance, natural ingredients, and exotic scents.

The global liquid detergent industry is segmented into nature, application, sales channel and end user. Based on nature, the report segments the global liquid detergent market into organic liquid detergents and conventional liquid detergents. The applications covered in the study include laundry and dishwashing. By sales channel, the market is categorized into online sales channels, supermarket, and hypermarket, departmental & convenience stores, and independent grocery stores. Depending on end user, it is fragmented into residential and commercial. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, South Africa and rest of LAMEA).

The global liquid detergent market was valued at $27,405 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $40,482 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2018 to 2025.

Key players profiled in the report include Procter & Gamble, Church & Dwight, Henkel Company KGaA, Unilever Plc, S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc. Amway Corporation, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Colgate-Palmolive, The Clorox Company, and Godrej Consumer Products.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

• The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and opportunities in the global liquid detergent market.

• The report provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of current trends and future estimations that help evaluate the prevailing market opportunities.

• A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

• An extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

• The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the potential and niche segments or regions exhibiting favorable growth.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Nature

• Organic

• Conventional

By Application

• Laundry

• Dishwashing

By Sales Channel

• Online Sales Channels

• Supermarket & Hypermarket

• Departmental & Convenience stores

• Independent Grocery Stores

By End User

• Residential

• Commercial

By Region

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

