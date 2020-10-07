Newborn Screening Market Rising number of congenital disease is Driving the Industry | Sciex, Masimo, Zentech

Newborn screening is the testing for newborn who act like normal but have a serious medical condition. Newborn screening is performed to test certain harmful or potentially fatal disorders that are not apparent at the time of birth. These testing practices include blood test, hearing screening, pulse oximetry and others. These screening tests enable health professionals to identify and treat certain conditions which help an infant to grow up healthy with normal development.

The growth of the global newborn screening market can be attributed to factors such as increase in number of congenital disease cases in newborns, growing government initiatives to increasing awareness regarding neonatal hereditary diseases and rising demand for early disease detection tests across the globe. Moreover, increase in number of neonatal diseases such as newborn hearing loss, congenital hypothyroidism and growing number of newborn screening programs worldwide are likely to add novel opportunities for the global newborn screening market over the forecast period.

Few of the Top Companies Working in Newborn Screening market

1. General Electric Company

2. PerkinElmer Inc.

3. Sciex

4. Trivitron Healthcare

5. Waters

6. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

7. Agilent Technologies

8. Masimo

9. Natus Medical Incorporated

10. Zentech S.A.

Our expert team is consistently working on updated data and information of key player’s related business processes which values the market. For future strategies and predictions, we provide special section regarding covid-19 situation.

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Newborn Screening Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Disposable Incontinence Products (DIPs) Players to fight Covid-19 Impact.

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into reagents & assay kits and instruments. The instruments segment is further segmented into newborn disorder screening instruments, pulse oximeters and newborn hearing screening instruments. The test type segment for newborn screening market is classified as dry blood spot test, hearing screen test and critical congenital heart diseases (CCHD) test. The technology segment is classified as electrophoresis, immunoassays & enzymatic assays, tandem mass spectrometry (TMS), DNA-based assays, pulse oximetry screening technology and hearing screen technology. Based on end user, the newborn screening market is classified as hospitals, diagnostic centers and others.

The researchers have analysed the competitive advantages of those involved in the industries or in the Newborn Screening industry. While historical years were taken as 2020 – 2027, the base year for the study was 2020. Similarly, the report has given its projection for the year 2020 apart from the outlook for years 2020 – 2027.

The objective of the researchers is to find out the sales, value, and status of the Newborn Screening industry at the international levels. While the status covers the years of 2020 – 2027, the forecast is for the period 2020 – 2027 that will enable market players to not only plan but also execute strategies based on the market needs.

The study wanted to focus on key manufacturers, competitive landscape, and SWOT analysis for the Newborn Screening Market. Apart from looking into the geographical regions, the report concentrated on key trends and segments that are either driving or preventing the growth of the industry. Researchers have also focused on individual growth trends besides their contribution to the overall market.

An outline of the regional analysis:

– Geographically, the report segments the Newborn Screening market into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Middle East and Africa, South America.

– Contribution of each region to the overall market share, along with their growth rate forecast are mentioned in the report.

– Total sales and revenue generated by each regional market are illustrated.

– Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risks in the Newborn Screening market.

Newborn Screening Market recent innovations and major events.

– A detailed study of business strategies for the growth of the Newborn Screening market-leading players.

– Conclusive study about the growth plot of the Newborn Screening market for forthcoming years.

– In-depth understanding of Newborn Screening market-particular drivers, constraints, and major micro markets.

– Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Newborn Screening market.

Additional highlights of the Newborn Screening market report:

– The product offerings, company profiles, production patterns, and market remunerations are discussed at length.

– Pricing model followed by every company, plus their gross margins and market share are given.

– Volume predictions for each product category as well as their revenue share are graphed in the report.

– Other essentials such as market share and growth rate of each product category over the forecast timeframe are included.

– Market share held by each application segment and their projected growth rate during the study period are evaluated.

– The report examines the competition trends, and also offers a complete analysis of the industry supply chain.

