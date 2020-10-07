Tax Software Market Scope and Opportunities Analysis 2020 – 2027

The Tax Software Market was valued at US$ 10.9 Bn in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2020to 2027 to reach US$24.8 Bn by 2027.

Due to the advent of digitalization across regions, companies are adopting advanced technologies for reducing manual business process and implementing automated process for increasing productivity and achieving efficient business outcomes. Owing to the internet and various platforms, such as desktop and smartphone, there is no need for individuals to visit a Tax Office; they can file a tax return and make a tax payment remotely.

COVID-19 pandemic is affecting various industries in the North America region, including the software industry and directly impacting IT and tech spending. According to the Center for Strategic and International Studies, owing to COVID-19 impact, the US would experience contraction in GDP in the second quarter.

Market Insights

Growing digitalization is propelling the growth of the tax software market

The digital revolution across the world presents huge opportunity aspects for businesses to utilize digital services and automation to modify their Product Types and traditional processes in order to improve operational efficiency and increase revenue. Digital transformation or automation in the businesses is the integration of digital technology in various business processes, organizational activities, and Product Types. Enhanced operational efficiency, end-to-end business process optimization, and reduction of cost and human errors are among the major factors driving the growth of digital transformation in tax systems.

Product Type Insights

In product type segment, software captured the largest share in the global tax software market. Tax software helps all the organizations dynamically monitor business activities and delivers alerts while establishing tax duties. This software is highly in demand owing to the evolving tax and accounting laws in various countries across the world.

Deployment Type Insights

The tax software market, by deployment type, is segmented into cloud and on-premise. The cloud segment captured dominating share in the global tax software market.

Tax Type Insights

The tax software market, by tax type, is segmented into sales tax, income tax, corporate tax, and others. The sales tax segment captured dominating share in the global tax software market.

End-User Insights

The tax software market, by end-user, is segmented into individual and commercial enterprises. The commercial enterprise segment captured dominating share in the global tax software market.

Vertical Insights

The tax software market, by vertical, is segmented into BFSI, IT& telecom, healthcare, government, retail, and others. The retail segment captured dominating share in the global tax software market.

Strategic Insights

Strategy and Business Planning is commonly adopted by companies to expand their footprint worldwide and meet the growing demand. This strategy is mostly observed in Europe. Few of the recent partnerships are listed below;

2019: EY announced Tax partnership with Thomson Reuters.

2019: Vertex announced Salesforce Commerce Cloud Integration

2019: Vertex announced partnership with Insite Software

Tax Software Market – By Product Type

Software

Service

Tax Software Market – By Deployment Type

Cloud

On-Premise

Tax Software Market – By Tax Type

Sales Tax

Corporate Tax

Income Tax

Others



Tax Software Market – By End-User

Individual

Commercial Enterprises

Tax Software Market – By Vertical

BFSI

IT& Telecom

Healthcare

Government

Retail

Others

Global Tax Software Market by Region

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Italy UK Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India South Korea Japan Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East and Africa

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



Companies Profiles

Avalara, Inc.

The Sage Group Plc

Thomson Reuters Corporation

Vertex, Inc.

Wolters Kluwer (CCH incorporated)

Xero Limited

Chetu Inc.

Drake Software

H&R Block

Intuit Inc.

