Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market Forecast to 2027 – Future Prospects with Leading Key Players

The Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market was valued at US$ 4,490.0 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 12,971.3 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast period.
In the digital era, the competition in various industries is growing at an unprecedented rate, and the companies are continuously striving to find solutions that could help in enhancing employee productivity and operational efficiency along with reducing the overall costs. Hence, the demand for advanced solutions such as virtual desktop infrastructure has been growing at an impressive pace across various industries, such as IT & telecom, government, healthcare, BFSI, education, retail, and manufacturing. The popular trend of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) is complementing the growth of the virtual desktop infrastructure market as VDI solutions provide organizations a secured and controlled desktop environment that employees can access from any device.
Market Insights
Growing Trend of Digital Transformation to Fuel the Growth
The business across the world are adopting digitalization as it presents a massive opportunity for businesses to utilize digital technologies and automation to transform their business models and existing processes for enhancing operational efficiency and increasing revenue. In general, digital transformation refers to the integration of digital technologies in business processes, and organizational activities/models.
Strategic Insights
Inorganic growth strategiesare the commonly adopted strategies by companies to expand their market reach. Microsoft, Citrix, and VMwareare among the market players implementing these strategies to enlarge the customer base and gain significant market share globally, which, in turn, permits them maintain their brand name in the global virtual desktop infrastructure market.
2020: Amazon Web Services launched a new WorkSpaces client for Windows and Mac, it includes new enhancements including the ability to create personalized labels for registration codes, a new user interface, and includes updates to the PCoIP protocol.
2020: HPE introduced a beefier VDI solution along with separate pre-configured solutions for organizations of all sizes built on its servers. The company is also offering new, pre-configured VDI solutions to support small, medium and enterprise customers.
Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market–Segmentation:
Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market–By Offering
- Solution
- Services
Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market–ByDeployment
- On-Premise
- Cloud
Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market–ByEnterprise Size
- SMEs
- Large Enterprises
Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market–ByDeployment
- IT & Telecom
- Government
- Healthcare
- BFSI
- Education
- Retail
- Manufacturing
- Other EndUsers
Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market–Company Profiles
- VMware, Inc.
- Citrix Systems, Inc.
- Microsoft Corporation
- Amazon.com, Inc.
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- IBM Corporation
- Fujitsu Limited
- Dell Technologies Inc.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE)
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
